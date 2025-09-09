Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty Prediction and Betting Tips - Sept. 9 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Washington Mystics will travel north on Tuesday to face the New York Liberty at the Barclays Center. This will be the fourth and final meeting between them this term, with Liberty winning the previous three matchups.

They enter this game with contrasting results. In their last game, the Mystics suffered a 94-65 loss to the Indiana Fever, while the Liberty secured an 84-76 win over the Seattle Storm. They also share contrasting records in their last 10 games. Washington has lost nine of its previous 10 games; meanwhile, New York has won four and lost six.

The Liberty (25-17) are in fifth place and has qualified for the playoffs, while the Mystics (16-27) are 10th and will play their final game of the season on Tuesday.

Washington Mystics vs. New York Liberty game details and odds

The Eastern Conference game between the Mystics and the Liberty is scheduled for tip-off at 7:00 p.m. ET(4:00 p.m. PT). Local fans can follow the game live on Fox 5 New York and Monumental Sports networks. Viewers online can livestream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass or through the Liberty Live (Livestream).

Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Washington Mystics +14.5 o158.5 (-110) +800 New York Liberty -14.5 u158.5 (-110) -1800

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tipoff

Washington Mystics vs. New York Liberty preview

The Washington Mystics went through an up-and-down season this year. They opened with back-to-back wins but soon struggled with consistency, though they managed to stay in the playoff mix during the first half.

However, after the All-Star break, losses piled up and the team ultimately chose to tank, focusing on a rebuild around their rookies by trading Brittney Sykes and Aaliyah Edwards before the deadline.

Their faith in their rookies has been due to the performances of Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen. The duo was nominated as All-Stars in their first season and has continued to lead their team in recent months. Staring all 43 games so far, Citron has averaged 15.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, while Iriafen has provided 13.2 ppg and 8.6 rpg.

On the other hand, the New York Liberty began their title defense with a great start, winning nine of their first 10 games. However, the team quickly started to lose games, as players like Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart were sidelined with injuries. Despite losing multiple games in the latter half of the season, the Liberty managed to reach the playoffs and will hope to retain their WNBA crown.

Due to the limited games played byJones and Stewart, guard Sabrina Ionescu was tasked with doing the heavy lifting. The All-Star leads the team in points, rebounds and assists, averaging 18.8 points, 5.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Washington Mystics vs. New York Liberty predicted lineups

The Washington Mystics enter this game with Jacy Sheldon and Georgia Amoore on their injury list and should start with the following starting five:

Position Player PG Sug Sutton SG Sonia Citron SF Alysha Clark PF Kiki Iriafen C Shakira Austin

The New York Liberty has no player on their injury report and should feature the following starting five:

Position Player PG Natasha Cloud SG Sabrina Ionescu SF Leonie Fiebich PF Breanna Stewart C Jonquel Jones

Washington Mystics vs. New York Liberty betting tips

Sonia Citron should be the favored pick for the Mystics during this game. The rookie has been their best performer this term and offers odds of +102 for over 13.5 points scored, while averaging 15.0 points per game.

Although Ionescu has been Liberty's best player this term, the guard is returning from a foot injury and bettors should rather focus on Breanna Stewart. The forward has odds of -104 for over 17.5 points scored and recorded 24 points in her last game.

Washington Mystics vs. New York Liberty predictions

While the Washington Mystics would love to close their season with a win in New York, the Liberty won’t be an easy matchup. Coming off a strong road victory against the Storm in Seattle, the Liberty are expected to handle the Mystics with relative ease on Tuesday.

Our prediction: Liberty wins.

