Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty Preview and Prediction for June 9 | 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

The Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty matchup is one of the four WNBA Commissioner’s Cup games scheduled for Sunday. Both teams are at the opposite end of the spectrum as New York has dominated the in-season tournament with four wins, while Washington has lost three games.

The Liberty are second in the East with a 10-2 record, while the Mystics are yet to win a game this season and are last in the East with a 0-11 record.

The Commissioner’s Cup continues until the final on June 25. One team from each conference will compete in the final.

Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty game details and odd

The Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty game is scheduled for 3 p.m. EDT on Sunday, June 9, at Barclays Center. The game will be broadcast live on WWOR-My9 and Monumental Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on WNBA League Pass and Liberty Live.

Moneyline: Mystics (+850) vs. Liberty (-1400)

Spread: Mystics (+14.5) vs. Liberty (-14.5)

Total (O/U): Mystics -110 (o158.5) vs. Liberty -110 (u158.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty preview

The two teams have met 81 times since 2005, with New York leading the all-time series 45-36. This will be their third meeting this regular season, with the Liberty winning the past two games 85-80 and 90-79. Keeping in my mind the hot form that New York has been on, expect the Liberty to win Sunday as well.

Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty injury reports and starting lineups

The Mystics will be without Brittney Sykes (ankle) and Shakira Austin (hip). Washington coach Eric Thibault should start:

PG: Julie Vanloo SG: Ariel Atkins SF: Karlie Samuelson PF: Aaliyah Edwards C: Stefanie Dolson

Washington’s key bench contributors could be Myisha Hines-Allen, Jade Melbourne and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough.

New York listed Nyara Sabally (back) as doubtful, while Courtney Vandersllot is out because of undisclosed personal reasons. New York coach Sandy Brondello should start:

PG: Sabrina Ionescu SG: Betnijah Laney-Hamilton SF: Breanna Stewart PF: Kayla Thornton C: Jonquel Jones

New York’s main bench contributors should be Kennedy Burke and Leonie Fiebich.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Liberty to win at home and rightly so. New York should cover the spread for a dominating win. The Mystics should struggle to score, thus, the team total should stay under 158.5 points.

