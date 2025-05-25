Washington Mystics vs Phoenix Mercury Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 25 | WNBA 2025 Season

For the first time this season, WNBA fans will get to witness the Washington Mystics vs Phoenix Mercury matchup. In this game, which will take place at PHX Arena, both teams will set out to secure their third win.
The Mystics had a good start to their season, going undefeated in their first two games. On May 16, they overcame the Atlanta Dream 94-90 in their season opener. Two days later, they pulled off a 90-85 victory over the Connecticut Sun with Brittney Sykes pouring in 27 points. However, Washington would go on to absorb defeats at the hands of the Golden State Valkyries and Las Vegas Aces.
Similarly, the Mercury began their season 2-0. They blew out the Seattle Storm 81-59 on May 17 and followed it up with a three-point victory over the Las Vegas Aces four days afterwards. Satou Sabally topscored for Phoenix with 25 points against the Aces. But, this past Friday, the Storm exacted revenge by defeating the Mercury 77-70.
Washington Mystics vs Phoenix Mercury Injury Report for May 25
Washington Mystics injury report
Aaliyah Edwards (back) won't be suiting up against the Mercury on Sunday. Also, rookie Georgia Amoore (ACL) has been ruled out for the season.
Phoenix Mercury injury report
Kahleah Copper (knee) and Natasha Mack (back) will be sidelined against the Mystics.
Washington Mystics vs Phoenix Mercury Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts May 25
Washington Mystics starting lineup and depth chart
After missing the game against the Aces with a leg injury, Brittney Sykes is expected to return to the starting lineup on Sunday. Joining her in the backcourt will be point guard Sug Sutton, while the frontcourt will be comprised of Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen, and Stefanie Dolson.
Phoenix Mercury starting lineup and depth chart
Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally, who came over to Phoenix in a blockbuster four-team deal this past February, will bolster the Mercury's starting five. Joining them in the frontcourt is Kathryn Westbeld, who is also in her first year with the Mercury after playing in Europe and Australia. Meanwhile, Phoenix's starting guards will be Sami Whitcomb and Monique Akoa Makani.