Washington Mystics vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction and Betting Tips - May 25 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Washington Mystics vs Phoenix Mercury matchup is one of four WNBA games scheduled on Sunday. The Mystics (2-2) are currently locked in a three-way tie for second place in the Eastern Conference, while the Mercury (2-1) shares second place in the Western Conference with three other squads.

Washington Mystics vs Phoenix Mercury Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups, and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Mystics (+170) vs Mercury (-205)

Spread: Mystics (+4.5) vs Mercury (-4.5)

Total (O/U): Mystics -110 (o161.5) vs Mercury -110 (u161.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Washington Mystics vs Phoenix Mercury preview

The Mystics are coming off back-to-back losses heading into Sunday's matchup. On Wednesday, they lost 76-74 to the Golden State Valkyries. Two days later, they absorbed a 75-72 defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Aces. In the absence of Brittney Sykes (who was dealing with a leg injury), rookie Sonia Citron led the Mystics with 19 points on 6-for-11 shooting.

Like the Mystics, the Mercury won their first two games of the season before suffering a loss. On Friday, Phoenix was defeated by the Seattle Storm 77-70. Alyssa Thomas had a double-double performance with 16 points and 11 rebounds in the Mercury's losing effort.

Washington Mystics vs Phoenix Mercury predicted starting lineups

Mystics

PG: Sug Sutton | SG: Sonia Citron | SF: Jade Melbourne | PF: Kiki Iriafen | C: Stefanie Dolson

Mercury

PG: Sami Whitcomb | SG: Monique Akoa Makani | SF: Alyssa Thomas | PF: Satou Sabally | C: Kathryn Westbeld

Washington Mystics vs Phoenix Mercury betting tips

Brittney Sykes is projected to score 19.0 points in this matchup against the Mercury. Sykes (affectionately known as "Slim" among fans) will be looking to make up for lost time after missing the Mystics' game against the Aces.

Alyssa Thomas is projected to score under 16.5 points on Sunday. Against the Storm on Friday, AT scored 16 points on 7-for-19 shooting from the field.

Washington Mystics vs Phoenix Mercury prediction

The Mercury are favored to win this home game against the Mystics. Look for Phoenix, currently third in defensive rating, to contain Washington's scoring production on Sunday.

