WATCH: Breanna Stewart’s daughter Ruby adorably steals spotlight at New York Liberty’s practice

The New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart's two-year-old daughter Ruby adorably stole the spotlight at a team practice session ahead of the 2025 WNBA season. Ruby was spotted running around the court, mingling with the Liberty players and playing with her WNBA champion mom.

Breanna Stewart and her retired pro wife, Marta Xargay Casademont, welcomed their first child, Ruby, via surrogacy in August 2021, just a few days after Stewart won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics with Team USA.

They recently expanded to a family of four when they welcomed their second child, their son, Theo, in October last year. The couple took to Instagram to share the news of their second child, via a joint post.

"Welcome to the world little man," they captioned the joint post.

Breanna Stewart's latest signature shoe to launch soon

After launching two signature shoes in collaboration with Puma previously, Breanna Stewart and the brand are set to launch the Stewie 3 'Dawn' on May 14. The reigning WNBA MVP's latest signature kicks were previously unveiled in Paris on April 11.

Breanna Stewart unveils her latest signature shoes

Inspired by Stewart's decorated career, the Stewie 3 'Dawn' features fiery hues and floral details representing both her family and her journey. Drawing inspiration from Rio, where she won her first Olympic gold medal, the kicks boast a rendition of the golden trumpet tree's exquisite floral display engraved onto the outsole with golden accents to mirror the coveted gold medal of champions.

As a tribute to Tokyo, where she won her second Olympic gold medal, the cherry blossom hue and design on the shoes' upper symbolizes the fleeting beauty of life and the resilience of nature.

However, at the heart of Stewie 3's design is a connection to Spain, which is the root country of her wife, Marta. Designed as a tribute to her spouse, Spain is symbolized on the shoe by the prominent red carnation blooms that adorn its surface.

“It’s an honor to be able to incorporate part of my story into the Stewie 3: the people I love, and some of the places that have been integral to my journey. I’m excited to share my third signature shoe with the world, and what better way than to unveil it in Paris, host city to this Summer’s Olympics,” said Stewart.

Engineered for performance, the Stewie 3 'Dawn' features a high-abrasion outsole for added grip and a dual-density Profroam+ midsole for targeted cushioning. The kicks will retail for $40-125 and will be available at Puma's official website, mobile app, and the Puma NYC Flagship store.