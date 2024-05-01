When is Caitlin Clark's first WNBA game?

Caitlin Clark is already one of the biggest stars in the WNBA before even playing a game. The hype is growing around the former Iowa star’s professional debut. Clark was drafted first overall by the Indiana Fever and will make her debut in the WNBA on May 14. Clark’s Fever will travel to the Connecticut Sun to open the season.

The game is also the season opener for the WNBA. The matchup will air on national TV on ESPN.

It will be a tough matchup as the Sun made the semifinals last season. The Fever struggled last season with the third worst record (13-27) in the league. The Indiana faithful will hope Clark turns things around this season.

Clark will make her home debut in Indiana on May 16 in the second game of the season. Indiana and Clark will host the New York Liberty with the game available on streaming on Amazon Prime. The Liberty have a loaded roster led by MVP Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu.

The attention surrounding Clark is undeniable and the league is leaning in. The Fever will have 38 of their 40 regular season games available on streaming platforms or broadcast TV.

Clark headlines one of the deepest and most exciting rookie classes in WNBA history. Many eyes will also be on the Chicago Sky, who used their two top-10 picks on LSU’s Angel Reese and South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso.

The LA Sparks are also intriguing with their two top-five picks in Stanford’s Cameron Brink and Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson.

Caitlin Clark wins half-court shooting contest

Caitlin Clark is already showing off her range as she prepares for the WNBA season. The Indiana Fever posted a video of Clark and her teammates participating in a half-court shootout. Clark of course drained her attempt from the logo effortlessly.

Clark was the only one who made the shot in the clip. Her teammates then added extra rules for the sharp shooter. Fever player Kelsey Mitchell claimed Clark had an unfair advantage.

"She needs to start all the way back there because her regular shot starts right here!" Mithcell said.

Clark agrees to retake the shot from a further distance. However, the clip cuts off before we see the result of her next attempt. The contest happened at a practice during training camp for the Fever, as they were practicing in the home arena of the Indiana Pacers.

The Fever will hope Caitlin Clark brings that long distance shooting to the season. Indiana shot 34.0 percent from 3-point land as a team last season.

Caitlin Clark shot 37.8 percent from 3-point range last season and has always been a hot shooter. She made 40.6 percent from downtown in her freshman season at Iowa.