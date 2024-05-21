When is Nika Muhl going to make her debut for Seattle Storm? Date, time, and more explored

UConn standout Nika Muhl is set to make her WNBA debut for the Seattle Storm after a delay in obtaining her visa. The 23-year-old guard was drafted 14th overall by the Seattle Storm in WNBA Draft last month.

However, her WNBA debut had been delayed, as the necessary paperwork was being processed. But according to The Next reporter Howard Megdal, her visa has been approved, and she's now eligible to play. It's good news for Seattle fans, as they will finally get an opportunity to see her in action.

According to reports, the Croatian star could make her first green and yellow appearance against the Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever on Wednesday.

Hailing from Zagreb, Croatia, Nika Muhl competed in Croatia's top-tier women's league, showcasing her talent for four seasons with ZKK Tresnjevka 2009.

Her impressive performances caught the attention of numerous NCAA Division I program, eventually leading to her move to the United States on a scholarship to UConn.

Muhl joins Ivana Dojkic as one of the few Croatian players making waves in the WNBA. She will wear the No. 1 shirt at Seattle.

On her pre-season debut, Muhl made a strong impression, contributing six points, three rebounds and two assists in the Storm's convincing 85-59 victory over the Mercury.

Nika Muhl set to face off against Caitlin Clark in WNBA debut

The two players have a rivalry and have crossed paths multiple times during their collegiate careers. The last time two met was during the NCAA Tournament's Final Four, which witnessed a heart-stopping clash between UConn and Iowa.

In a nail-biter that went down to the wire, Clark's stellar performance (21 points, nine rebounds, seven assists) propelled the Hawkeyes to a narrow 71-69 victory.

Now, the stage shifts to the WNBA, where both players are hungry to prove their mettle in the professional arena. Muhl's defensive prowess will be severely tested as she tries to contain the NCAA's all-time scoring leader.

The two teams have met an impressive 47 times. Seattle boasts a slight edge with 25 victories, while their opponents have secured 22 wins. No matter what happens, one thing is a surety on Wednesday: fans will be a part of an exciting game.

How to watch Nika Muhl's Seattle debut for WNBA?

Nika Muhl is to debut for Storm when they take Fever on Wednesday, May 22, with an ET tip-off time set for 10 pm. Her first game will come in front of her new home fans at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, which can seat a whopping 18,100 spectators.

As with all WNBA games this season, the clash between Storm and Indiana will be live on ESPN networks, WNBA League Pass, ESPN+ and subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Disney+ or FUBo app or website on a smart TV, laptop or mobile phone.