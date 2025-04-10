Where is Aneesah Morrow expected to go in WNBA draft 2025? Top 3 landing spots for LSU standout

Aneesah Morrow was LSU's standout player in their Elite Eight run at the NCAA tournament, and Thursday's announcement crowning her the recipient of the Katrina McClain Award certified her status as the nation's top power forward prospect. With Morrow declaring for the 2025 WNBA draft on Monday, following her recent successes, multiple teams are expected to be interested in securing her services.

The power forward, who delivered a 30-point, 19-rebound game to carry the LSU Tigers to the Elite Eight in one of the more memorable individual performances of the recently concluded tournament, is a disruptive defender and a very capable presence in offense and is touted to be a unanimous first-round selection in the upcoming WNBA draft.

Morrow averaged 20.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.2 blocks during her four years at college, spread between DePaul and LSU. Her consistent level of productivity throughout college should bolster her draft prospects.

Talent alone doesn't ensure professional success. The drafting team's strategy in developing and utilizing a player is crucial for long-term success. With that said, let us take a look at the teams likely to draft Aneesah Morrow and explore the best fits for the power forward in the WNBA.

Top three landing spots for Aneesah Morrow at the WNBA

Golden State Valkyries

The Valkyries are preparing themselves for their first season in the WNBA and have a clean slate with no pressure or expectations on them. Holding the fifth pick in the draft, the team hopes to secure its first franchise player.

Enter Aneesah Morrow: a fierce competitor whose defensive prowess could help establish a strong team culture. Her leadership at LSU and consistent double-double average highlight her two-way play and potential, making her a safe choice for the Valkyries.

At Golden State, Morrow also gets an opportunity to be the centerpiece of an offense, work on and refine her 3-point shot and develop her overall offensive game at the WNBA level in a low-pressure environment. Her grit and aggression could also make her a fan favorite, creating and ideal match between player and team.

Los Angeles Sparks

The LA Sparks hold the ninth pick in the WNBA draft and have a slim chance of drafting Morrow, who is projected to go higher in the draft and is 7th on Tankathon's big board for 2025. The fit, however, is arguably the most intriguing and could propel the Sparks into immediate Playoff contention.

With Kelsey Plum, Rickea Jackson, Odyssey Sims, Dearica Hamby and a returning Cameron Brink, the Sparks have a great core that is set up to challenge for the Playoffs. Adding Aneesah Morrow could provide youthful energy to boost their playoff odds, while also setting them up for the future.

Veterans like Hamby and Plum offer Morrow valuable mentorship as a rookie, while the Brink-Morrow defensive wing duo has tantalizing potential. With Hamby approaching her mid-30s, the LSU star could be a great transitional piece, providing instant depth to the team with the potential to replace Hamby going forward.

The LSU standout's association with Plum, having been a part of the Sparks guard's 'Dawg Class' in the past, also bodes well for the fit between Morrow and the Sparks, adding intrigue to this WNBA pairing.

Connecticut Sun

Following a deep rebuild, the Connecticut Sun have an opportunity to kick-start their resurgence with two first-round picks in the 2025 WNBA draft. Holding the 7th and 8th picks, they could secure a promising cornerstone in Morrow as their forward of the future.

With Tina Charles still on the roster, the LSU standout gets an experienced mentor, and the Sun gets a forward with star potential and a high ceiling, a safer option compared to other potential picks. Though the team may take time to find its direction, Morrow's quick adaptation to the WNBA could push their timeline considerably.

With the 2025 WNBA draft just four days away, Aneesah Morrow's future in the league hangs in the balance. Will one of the mentioned teams pick her, or will there be a surprise on draft night?

