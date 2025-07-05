“Where is your clothes?”: Kahleah Copper reacts as Angel Reese glamorously flaunts her 'body' in new photos

Angel Reese is known as a trendsetter, and her look on Friday garnered a lot of attention. Her Rose BC teammate, Kahleah Copper, was among those who reacted to the Chicago Sky star glamorously flaunting her "body."

Sharing a three-slide post, Reese posted a selfie where she donned a light brown cutout swimsuit with a fern-like pattern. It was followed by a mirror selfie, which featured her toned midriff, while the third slide was a similar picture but in a different pose. The swimsuit was paired with white high-cut shorts, which complemented her look.

"some-BODY," Reese wrote on Instagram.

Reese is a style savant and often posts images of her outfits on Instagram. She was also featured on the cover of Vogue Magazine in January and made her debut for Sports Illustrated in 2023.

Reese's recent photos received a hilarious response from Copper.

"Where is your clothes?" Copper wrote.

Kahleah Copper reacts to Angel Reese's latest Instagram post (image credit: instagram/angelreese5)

The comment showed the close bond they have. Copper and Reese were part of Rose BC and were crowned champions during Unrivaled's inaugural season.

In the WNBA, Copper plays for the Phoenix Mercury and recently returned to the lineup after being sidelined due to an injury. Meanwhile, Reese continues to lead the Sky despite their disappointing start to the season.

Angel Reese opens up on her team's win against the Sparks as she records a season-high tally

The Chicago Sky won against the LA Sparks on Tuesday 92-85. Angel Reese recorded a season high 24 points, and the Sky (5-11) overtook the Sparks (5-13) in the standings, climbing to 11th.

During the postgame interview, Reese shared her thoughts on her performance as her team continues to improve.

"I always say to myself before every game God doesn't give me any storm that I can't handle," Reese said. "The first eight games I played terribly and I wasn't coming up for my team so I tried to find other ways to come up for my team. So I'm super happy and we got the win."

Reese also added another feather to her cap as she recorded her fourth straight game with 15+ rebounds — a WNBA record.

