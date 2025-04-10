Where is Kiki Iriafen expected to go in WNBA Draft 2025? Top 3 landing spots for USC standout

With the college basketball season in the history books and the 2025 WNBA Draft just around the corner, it's officially time to take a closer look at the top prospects set to enter the league.

UConn standout Paige Bueckers is widely expected to be the Dallas Wings' first overall choice, with Dominique Malonga ranked as the consensus second pick on most draft boards.

However, the picture isn't that clear after that. One thing's for sure, though, and it is that USC standout Kiki Iriafen will be gone in the first ten selections.

She was instrumental to the Trojans' success this season. Standing at six-foot-three, she took things up a notch from her days with the Stanford Cardinal to average 18.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game on 49% from the floor.

Iriafen created a deadly tandem with JuJu Watkins before the latter's devastating season-ending injury. With that in mind, we'll take a look at the top three teams most likely to draft the talented power forward-center.

3 potential destinations for Kiki Iriafen

#3 LA Sparks

With Kelsey Plum in town and Cameron Brink set to return, the LA Sparks are expected to take a big leap next season. They need a little more size, and Iriafen could be a strong complement to Rickea Jackson and Brink in the frontcourt.

She's also an LA native, so there are some clear ties there. Nevertheless, the Sparks won't be on the clock until the ninth pick, and there's a strong chance she won't be available there.

#2 Washington Mystics

The Mystics will have two chances to get her at either No. 3 or No. 4. They have a new coach and a new GM, and they could certainly use a new building block after trading Ariel Atkins.

With three picks in the top six, it only makes sense that the Mystics take a high-upside player like Kiki Iriafen. It's the dawn of a new era in the nation's capital, and her steady presence in the glass will be quite welcome.

#1 Seattle Storm

Last but not least, we find the Seattle Storm. They will be on the clock with the No. 2 pick, and while Dominique Malonga looks like a lock to be their selection, anything can happen in the WNBA Draft.

With Jewell Loyd gone, they need someone to pair with Nneka Ogwumike. The Storm features a combination of youth and experience that would allow her to slowly work and develop her game without having to be thrown into the fire right away.

