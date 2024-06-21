Where to watch Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces 2024 WNBA Game? TV schedule, online streams and more

Defending champions Las Vegas Aces will be expecting a tough battle when they take on one of the hottest sides in the WNBA this season in the form of Stephanie White’s Connecticut Sun on Friday. With both teams experiencing differing starts to their respective WNBA campaigns, the clash is already a mouth-watering affair.

Stephanie White’s side has been impressive as they hold the record of the best defensive and offensive record in the league. All five of their starters average in double figures, with veteran DeWanna Bonner leading Sun's scoring chart with 17.5 points per game.

Bonner and Alyssa Thomas's firepower could be a key factor for the Sun to extend their record to 14-1 against the likes of A’Ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum and more. But this match against the Aces represents more than just another opportunity to showcase their talents; it's a chance to make a statement and prove that they belong among the top contenders.

Aces (7-6) meanwhile are on a contrasting run of results, having only won twice in their last eight games, including a 100-86 defeat to Minnesota Lynx and 90-82 at the hands of New York Liberty. Aces are still far from reaching their full potential, and cannot afford to lose again with the other teams gradually beginning to catch them up.

When and where is Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces?

The WNBA matchup between the Sun and the Aces will take place at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay. This 12,000-seater venue has been the home of the two-time WNBA champions since 1997. The game is scheduled to start at 10 PM ET.

Where to watch Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces?

The game can be watched on ION, with coverage starting one hour before tipoff, including pre-game analysis, live play-by-play commentary, and post-game reactions.

Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces streaming details

Fans can also watch the game via live stream on platforms like ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, and Prime Video. Furthermore, viewers can access the live stream via WNBA League Pass, which offers a monthly plan priced at $12.99 or an annual subscription for $34.99.

Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces: Head-to-head

Friday's meeting marks the first of the 2024 season and the 54th competitive fixture between the two teams, with the Suns winning 33 times in comparison to 21 victories for the Aces.

However, Becky Hammon's side has dominated recent games, winning 6 of the last 8 meetings, including a sweep in the 2022 WNBA Finals. In their last season matchup in July, the Aces came out on top with Kelsey Plum and A’Ja Wilson combined to score 48 points in a 102-84 rout of the Sun.