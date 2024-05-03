Where to watch Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings 2024 WNBA Preseason Game? Date, time and streaming options

Caitlin Clark is set to make her first appearance in as Indiana Fever shirt. After four days of training camp practice, The Fever will make the short trip to College Park Center, Texas, to face Dallas Wings on Friday, as the Hoosier State get their pre-season schedule underway ahead of the 2024 season.

With tip-off set for 8 p.m, those who make the journey will have the chance to Caitlin Clark and some new players in action for the first time, alongside some youngsters hoping to impress Christie Sides.

Let's have a look at where to watch the game, streaming options and more:

When and where to watch Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings

Start time: 8 p.m Eastern Time, Friday, May 3

Game Arena: College Park Center, Arlington

Location: Texas

Tickets: Tickets for the in-person game can be found on platforms like StubHub, VividSeats, and Ticketsmarter.

The most affordable tickets on Vivid Seats are priced at $41.

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings

While the 2024 WNBA preseason won't be televised nationally, regional fans can watch it through Bally Sports Midwest.

Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings live streaming details

Fans can opt to use a live streaming platform, as it's one of the most convenient ways to catch a WNBA game live. Fans can stay connected to their favorite teams via streaming WNBA League Pass if they're outside the local broadcast range.

The streaming WNBA League Pass is available 24 hours a day and is accessible online, so fans around the world can also enjoy instant access to live game footage and exclusive videos anytime, anywhere.

You can choose from various subscription plans on the platform, starting from individual games priced at $2.99 and going up to season-long packages costing $35.

Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings set for testing preseason

While Indiana struggled last season, their roster boasts exciting young talent like Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith. With the addition of Caitlin Clark, they're likely to be a much more competitive team this year. They have also signed free-agent wings Katie Lou Samuelson, Celeste Taylor and Leilani Correa.

After drafting No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever have become one of the must-watch teams in the league. The two-time Naismith Player of the Year, dominated last season, leading the nation in both scoring (31.6 points per game) and assists (346).

While there's a lot of talk about how how Clark's transition to the WNBA would work, the preseason presents first glimpse of how this promising team will gel under the spotlight. A lot will be expected of Fever this season, but first the team needs to get through preseason.

Wings will provide a stern test for Fever, coming off the back of a season which saw them made it to the second of the 2023 playoffs, eventually losing to the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3 of the semifinals by 61-64. Wings have bolstered their ranks this time with the acquisitions of Jacy Sheldon, Carla Leite and Ashely Owusu.

Additionally, the two key players to watch on Dallas are Arike Ogunbowale, who averaged a league-leading 21.2 points per game last season, and Satou Sabally, the league's Most Improved Player who put up 18.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

The last time the two teams met was on Sept. 4, which ended in a 97-84 victory for Indiana Fever at the College Park Center in Texaas.

The WNBA preseason wraps up on May 11, with the regular season kicking off on May 14, marking the highly anticipated debut of Caitlin Clark in the WNBA.