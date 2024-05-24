Where to watch Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks 2024 WNBA Game? Date, time and streaming options

This year's WNBA season is off to a good start and tonight's Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks matchup could prove to be a standout game for the fans. Featuring the two top draft picks, Caitlin Clark and Cameron Brink, this game IS set to showcase their talent in a head-to-head matchup. This also marks their first meeting in the regular season.

It has been interesting to see the two rookies transition from their collegiate years to the WNBA. Despite still adjusting to the league's defensive coverages, Caitlin Clark continues to put up big numbers among her draft class by averaging 17.8 points per game.

Meanwhile, Cameron Brink has also been a standout player in her first year through her promising two-way ability on the court. Her standout skill sets in rim protection and defensive versatility have garnered attention. She is averaging 6.0 points and 3.7 blocks per game.

When and where to watch Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks?

Start Time: 10:00 pm ET

Game Arena: Crypto.com

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Tickets: Tickets for the Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks game can be purchased through StubHub and Ticketmaster for as low as $75. Additionally, tickets can also be purchased at Crypto.com's website for as low as $50.

How to watch Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks

When it comes to the much-anticipated matchup between Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever and Cameron Brink's LA Sparks, fans will be able to watch the game on the Ion TV channel and WNBA League Pass streaming service.

Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks live streaming details

Aside from TV, the Ion channel can be accessed through the following live-streaming platforms: FuboTV, CW, Google TV, pluto TV, etc.

The WNBA League Pass platform provides two subscription options, allowing viewers to choose based on their preferences: the monthly package, priced at $99 per month, and the annual package, available for $99 per year.

Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks: Game preview

Tonight offers an exciting glimpse into the rookie matchup featured in the Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks contest. The Fever is yet to secure their first win of the season, despite a few close performances in their previous outings. As for LA, they got their first win last Tuesday in a 70-68 victory against the Washington Mystics.

Looking at the Indiana Fever's production, they rank ninth offensively and 12th defensively. Meanwhile, the LA Sparks is ranked seventh offensively and ninth defensively.

The Indiana Fever will need to put forth some of their best basketball yet with their star rookie Clark leading the way to secure their first victory of the season.