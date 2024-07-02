Where to watch Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces 2024 WNBA Game? TV schedule, online streams and more (July 2)

Defending champions Las Vegas Aces will host the Indiana Fever at T-Mobile arena on Tuesday. The fans are licking their lips in anticipation of watching leading MVP candidate A'ja Wilson and Rookie of the Year candidate Caitlin Clark square off in the primetime game.

Indiana Fever had a slow start to their campaign in the 2024 WNBA season. Caitlin Clark & Co. weathered the poor beginning and are now ranked 8th in the league and 4th in the Eastern Conference standings with an 8-12 record after playing 20 games.

In their previous game, Indiana registered a 88-82 win over the Phoenix Mercury at the Footprint Center on Sunday. The Eastern Conference team has won three of their last five games.

The Las Vegas Aces are having a great run after the return of Chelsea Gray. Becky Hammon's group is on a 4-game winning streak and slowly making a strong case of completing a 3-peat.

A'ja Wilson & Co. are ranked 3rd in the Western Conference standings and 5th in the league with a record of 10-6 after playing 16 games.

With so much star power on display, the game between the Aces and Fever is bound to attract a ton of attention. Ahead of the blockbuster contest, let's look at how fans can watch the game live.

When and where is Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces game?

The Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces WNBA game will be played on July 2, Tuesday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The game was earlier scheduled to be played at the Michelob ULTRA Arena but due to high demand for tickets, the match was shifted to the T-Mobile Arena.

The tip-off is scheduled at 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT).

Where to watch Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces game?

The game between Fever and Aces will be broadcast live on ESPN.

Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces live streaming details

Fubo will stream the Fever vs. Aces game live (regional restrictions may be applicable). The game will be available on the WNBA League Pass after it concludes.

Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces head-to-head record

It will be the second meeting of the season between Indiana and Las Vegas. In the previous encounter on May 25, the defending champions registered a dominant 99-80 win in Las Vegas.

Indiana have improved significantly since their 99-80 defeat against Las Vegas late in May. The upcoming clash on Tuesday promises to be a far more competitive game than the one on May 25.

Overall, Indiana and Las Vegas have squared off in 54 regular season games. The Aces have won 35 games compared to the Fever's 19 victories.

