Where to watch LA Sparks vs. New York Liberty 2024 WNBA Game? TV schedule, online streams and more (June 22)

The LA Sparks and the New York Liberty will square off for the second time in two days in one of the three WNBA matches scheduled for Saturday. The Liberty registered a 93-80 win against the Sparks on Thursday.

The LA Sparks have been severely rattled by injuries and moving forward, Curt Miller's team faces a colossal challenge to save their sinking season.

The Sparks has the 3rd-worst record in the league (4-12). Dearica Hamby & Co. are winless in their last five games. On the contrary, the New York Liberty (13-3) are ranked second in the league. Breanna Stewart & Co. have won nine of their last 10 matches in the league.

When and where is LA Sparks vs. New York Liberty?

LA Sparks vs. New York Liberty WNBA game will take place on Saturday, June 22, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Where to watch LA Sparks vs. New York Liberty?

The Sparks vs. Liberty game will be telecast on ESPN. Fans won't have an alternative method to watch the game live on TV.

LA Sparks vs. New York Liberty streaming options

The contest between two box-office teams will not be streamed on online platforms. However, the game will be available to view on demand on WNBA League Pass after it concludes.

LA Sparks vs. New York Liberty injury reports

Three LA Sparks players have been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Liberty. Rookie Cameron Brink (left knee), guard Lexie Brown (illness) and forward Azura Stevens (left arm) have been listed as out.

New York Liberty is facing uncertainty over the availability of a couple of players for the game against Sparks. Guard Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (knee) and guard Courtney Vandersloot (personal) will be game-time decisions.

Forward Nyara Sabally has been ruled out with a back injury. Forward Kaitlyn Davis and guard Rebekah Gardner were earlier ruled out of the season.

LA Sparks vs. New York Liberty head-to-head

This will be the second meeting of the season between Sparks and Liberty. New York prevailed over LA when the two teams last crossed swords.

When it comes to the overall head-to-head record, LA Sparks and New York Liberty have squared off in 62 games. Both teams have won 31 games each.