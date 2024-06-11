Where to watch Los Angeles Sparks vs. Seattle Storm? TV schedule, online streams and more

The Los Angeles Sparks and the Seattle Storm will meet for the first time this WNBA season at the Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. The Sparks will look to build on their impressive win against defending champions Aces, while the Storm will hope to stretch their five-game unbeaten home run.

Things couldn't be going much better for Noelle Quinn’s team, as they are second in the West, boasting a strong 7-4 record. Much of their success has been built on an outstanding defensive record, fourth in the league, after the Liberty, Sun and the Lynx.

While the Storm have gone from strength to strength, the Sparks find themselves at the other end of the scale with four wins and seven losses. But they are coming off a much-needed 96-92 victory against defending champions Aces.

This matchup is a great chance for Curt Miller to continue the momentum and get their third win on the road. Unfortunately for the away team, the Storm have lost just once in five home games and will not make life easy for their opponents.

When and where is LA Sparks vs Seattle Storm?

As with the vast majority of WNBA games on Tuesday, the one aat Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena will tip off at 10 p.m. ET. The only exception is Dream vs Mystics, which begins at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets are available to purchase for both fans. Although it's not an all-ticket fixture, it's recommended to buy online and in advance.

Where to watch LA Sparks vs Seattle Storm?

You can catch the live broadcast of the game on FOX13+, Prime Video and SportsNet LA.

The coverage begins an hour before tip-off, with pre-game analysis, live play-by-play commentary and post-game reactions. Highlights of games will be available on the WNBA YouTube channel later in the evening.

LA Sparks vs Seattle Storm streaming details

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, and Prime Video. Subscribers can access the live stream via the app or website on various devices like smart TVs, laptops or mobile phones.

You can also watch the game via live stream on WNBA League Pass, with monthly subscription for $12.99 or an annual plan for $34.99.

LA Sparks vs Seattle Storm head-to-head record

The matchup between the Sparks and Storm has a long history. In 87 meetings, the Storm holds a slight 45-42 edge. However, the Sparks won the most recent encounter during the preseason, 89-91, at Rogers Place.