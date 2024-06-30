Where to watch Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky 2024 WNBA Game? TV schedule, online streams and more (June 30)

Commissioner's Cup champions, the Minnesota Lynx, will be in Chicago to square off against the Sky on Sunday. This matchup is one of three scheduled WNBA games on June 30th and promises to be a battle between the top team in the Western Conference against a young, hungry squad from the East.

The Lynx are gunning to stop the two-time defending champions, the Las Vegas Aces, from completing the 3-peat. Cheryl Reeve's group sits atop the Western Conference standings with a 13-4 record, despite their 7-game win streak being halted by the Dallas Wings on Thursday.

On the other hand, the Chicago Sky, led by their charismatic rookie Angel Reese, currently ranks 8th in the league. Teresa Weatherspoon's group occupies the 4th place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 6-10 record.

Chicago suffered a 95-83 defeat against the Las Vegas Aces in their previous outing on Thursday. Throughout the early part of the season, the Sky have lacked consistency and failed to string together victories.

Ahead of the contest between two box-office teams, here's how hoops fans can catch the action live across different platforms on Sunday.

When is the Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky game?

The Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky WNBA game is scheduled for June 30, Sunday. The game will be played at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT).

Where to watch the Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky game?

ESPN 3, The U and Bally Sports North Extra will telecast the Minnesota vs. Chicago game live.

Fans can also stream the game via WNBA League Pass. Streaming on Fubo may be available, subject to regional restrictions.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky head-to-head record

Sunday will mark the first meeting of the season between the Lynx and the Sky. Overall, the two teams have squared off in 42 regular season games. The Lynx have won 24 games compared to the Sky's 18 wins.

In three matches last season, Chicago registered two wins compared to Minnesota's one victory.

