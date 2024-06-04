Where to watch New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky 2024 WNBA Game? TV schedule, online streams and more

The New York Liberty will look for payback when they face the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday in the WNBA. Sky took the win when the two teams met earlier in the season at the Barclays Center, meaning Sandy Brondello’s team will look to exact revenge and restore parity for the season.

The Sky approach Tuesday’s game following a heart-wrenching yet controversy-filled 71-70 defeat to Indiana Fever, where manager Teresa Weatherspoon released a statement on Chennedy Carter's flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark.

The Sky have proven to be gruelling opponents with their physical play but have struggled to convert them to victories, with three wins and four losses so far. It's an issue the Weatherspoon will want to capitalise on to win their first WNBA game of the month.

Liberty, meanwhile, under Sandy Brondello are flying and will be brimming with confidence after easing past Indiana Fever 104-68 on Monday. The Liberty have won three straight WNB games and will be confident of extending that streak.

When and where is New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky?

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky will tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 4. The game will be played at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, which has a capacity of 10,387.

Where to watch New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky?

The contest will be aired live on NBA TV, The U, and WWOR. The broadcast starts at 7 p.m. ET and will cover the entire game, including pre-game analysis, live play-by-play and post-game reactions.

The game is a sell-out, so ticket sales have now ceased.

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky streaming details

The game will be streamed live on ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video. Subscribers can watch the live stream through the app or website on a smart TV, laptop or mobile phone.

Live stream will also be available on WNBA League Pass, with options for a monthly plan at $12.99 or a yearly subscription at $34.99.

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky head-to-head record

While the table and recent form between the two sides is heavily in Liberty favour, Sky have the upper hand when it comes to head-to-head. In 42 meetings, the Sky lead 42-33.