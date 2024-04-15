Who is Cathy Engelbert? Exploring WNBA Commissioner’s career and background

Cathy Engelbert is the commissioner of the WNBA. She has been the commissioner of the league since 2019. She is the first ever and only commissioner of the league. She took the role after the NBA gave the WNBA its own commissioner.

Let’s take a look at Englebert’s background and career path. She has a long career in business management,

Engelbert retired as the CEO of Deloitte in 2019. Deloitte is one of the big four multinational accounting firms. It employs more people than any other professional service network. The company employs more than 100,000 people.

She worked at the firm for 33 years. She was named CEO in 2015. She was the first female CEO of any of the big four accounting firms.

The WNBA commissioner also serves on multiple corporation boards. She sits on the board of McDonald’s, Royalty Pharma and the USGA Executive Committee. She also does nonprofit work with Catalyst. The company empowers females in the workplace.

Engelbert was also named to the Business Council and is the Vice Chair of the Partnership of New York City. She also sits on the Council of Foreign Relations.

Cathy Engelbert career achievements as commissioner

Cathy Engelbert has been in charge of promoting the league. Her main role has been growing the league’s visibility since taking charge.

She has achieved a lot during her time as commissioner. The WNBA set new viewership records last season and continues to grow in popularity. She also helped build the framework for the WNBA to grow economically on their own. She also helped build the framework of the league’s business, as her efforts drove league revenue growth.

Cathy Englebert also executed the first ever collective bargaining agreement with the players in WNBA history. The deal was ratified between the league and players in 2020.

The WNBA has become the longest tenured women’s sports league in the United States under her stewardship.

Cathy Engelbert has also spurred fundraising for the league. She helped raise $75 million in capital investments from league sponsors and individuals.

She was named to the Forbes list of Most Powerful Women four times. She was also on Fast Company’s list of Most Productive People and Time’s 50 over 50 list.

Cathy Engelbert studied at Lehigh University. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business and economics from the institution. She played college basketball at Lehigh as well.

She is a working mother and has two children.

She continues to push the WNBA to new heights both in visibility and economically. The league could be in store for its biggest season yet with transcendental star Caitlin Clark set to enter the league. The college phenom is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

