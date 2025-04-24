Why is Aubrey Griffin not on the Minnesota Lynx training camp roster? Possible reasons explored

After Aubrey Griffin was drafted by the Minnesota Lynx this year, they announced their full list of players for training camp on Wednesday ahead of the 2025 season. Surprisingly, Griffin was absent from the released 20-player list, raising questions about her omission.

Selected as the 37th pick in the 2025 WNBA draft by the Lynx, Griffin is set to begin her professional career off the back of NCAA championship success with the UConn Huskies. She is one of three former UConn players drafted this year, alongside top pick Paige Bueckers and 30th pick Kaitlyn Chen.

Standing at 6-foot-1, she primarily plays as a forward and, in her senior year, she averaged 4.4 points, 3.4 rebounds while shooting 59.5% from the floor. Although Aubrey Griffin wasn't a top prospect coming into the draft, she was seen as a potentially good role player for the Lynx, while continually learning from star players like Napheesa Collier.

This seemed to be the case when Minnesota selected her in the third round, but there are questions now after she was left out of training camp. This article explores two possible reasons behind her omission.

#1. The Minnesota Lynx may have decided against including her on the roster for next season

While many WNBA draftees go on to secure a spot on the roster of their respective teams, others don't. This is because getting drafted into the league doesn't guarantee a place on the roster for any player.

Therefore, it looks like the Minnesota Lynx might have taken this route for now with regards to Aubrey Griffin.

Last year, only 15 of the 36 draftees in the 2024 draft made the roster of their respective teams. About half of the 2025 class may likely face the same fate too. If this turns out to be the case for Griffin, it would be a disappointing outcome for her as she's just coming off a successful season in college basketball.

#2. Aubrey Griffin's injury issues could have kept her out of training camp

Another reason that might explain Griffin's absence from the Minnesota camp could be her lingering knee injury. The forward missed the entirety of the 2023-24 season with UConn after suffering a torn ACL in Dec. 2023.

But even after recovering from that setback and featuring last season for the Huskies, there is still talk of her not being fully healthy.

If Aubrey Griffin has medical evaluations lined up for her by the Lynx, it could mean they want to manage her properly and not risk another injury in training camp. It will be interesting to see how her career pans out from here.

