Why is Brittney Griner not playing tonight against Las Vegas Aces? Looking closer at Mercury's superstar's condition (May 21)

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is out for the team's upcoming game against the Las Vegas Aces on May 21, according to a team announcement. Griner suffered a left foot toe fracture and will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks.

Details surrounding Brittney Griner's injury remain undisclosed, leaving her absence from preseason finale against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 10 unexplained. During the game, she was observed sporting a walking boot and utilizing a scooter.

Following a defeat in the regular season against the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday, uncertainty looms over Brittney Griner's availability for Phoenix, leaving a gap to be filled.

The Phoenix Mercury find themselves back in Sin City for a rematch against the Las Vegas Aces. In the season opener, Phoenix suffered a hard-fought 89-80 loss, witnessing the Aces commemorate their championship victory from 2023. With Brittney Griner sidelined due to a toe injury, the Mercury's aspiration for revenge remains a formidable challenge.

Phoenix Mercury will need to outshoot Las Vegas Aces without Brittney Griner as force in the paint

The Aces needed A’ja Wilson’s 30-point and 13-rebound night to hold off the visitors to start their 2024 WNBA season. Despite experiencing some ups and downs in performance, Becky Hammon remains confident in her team's ability to iron out any issues.

However, recent results suggest otherwise, as the Aces nearly suffered a loss to the LA Sparks with a narrow margin of 89-82 on Saturday. Las Vegas will be tested by Diana Taurasi and Co. in the rematch.

In the season opener against the Las Vegas Aces on May 7, the Phoenix Mercury came close to securing a victory largely due to their proficiency in outside shooting, but lost 89-80.

Phoenix managed an impressive 15-for-36 from beyond the arc, significantly outperforming Las Vegas, who only managed a 6-for-29 shooting record from deep. As they gear up for the rematch, it's evident that a similar shooting performance may be key to clinching a win.

However, the Mercury's efforts were hindered by an excessive number of turnovers, with some of them being unforced errors. Avoiding a repeat of such mistakes will be crucial for Phoenix if they aim to defeat the two-time defending champions on their home turf.

How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces?

The matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and the LA Aces will take place at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game will receive national coverage on ESPN, allowing fans across the country to tune in. For local viewers, Arizona’s Family 3TV/Arizona’s Family Sports will provide coverage of the game.

Additionally, basketball enthusiasts have the option to stream the action live by subscribing to the WNBA League Pass.