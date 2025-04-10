Why Kelsey Plum's move to the LA Sparks elevates them to playoff contenders

Kelsey Plum will start a fresh chapter in her career in 2025, as she makes Los Angeles her new home. In February, she joined the LA Sparks, a rebuilding team with a storied history. Her arrival is expected to shore up the Sparks' offensive production as they look to mount a strong challenge for the playoffs with her on the roster.

Ad

Finishing at the bottom last season, with an 8-32 record and eliminated from the playoffs spots, the Sparks appear intent on improving their performance in the forthcoming league season. They were given the second pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft but decided to sacrifice it to bring in an experienced player in Kelsey Plum to LA.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Plum was a part of a three-team trade with Las Vegas and Seattle that saw the Sparks give up Li Yueru and their coveted No. 2 pick. With the trade, the franchise now has an offensive group of her with Dearica Hamby, Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson. The latter, alongside Brink, make up a talented frontcourt duo that just needs more proven winners around them.

Hamby and Plum are experienced players with championship experience and will provide the Sparks with the winning mentality they need. Both have won three WNBA titles between themselves and collectively have 17 years of experience.

Ad

With the team struggling to win games last season (eight total wins), Hamby was the only real threat offensively, averaging 17.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Although Kelsey Plum struggled with inconsistency during the 2024 season with the Aces, she still managed 17.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

The three-time All-Star will need time to settle into the team, but her strength in attack could turn the Sparks into playoff contenders, especially as Plum will now be able to regularly play in her preferred point guard position.

Ad

Kelsey Plum revealed how LA Sparks exceeded her expectations after joining franchise

After Kelsey Plum was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks, she was surprised by the quality of amenities made available to the players by the franchise. The 30-year-old also revealed the kind of treatment she received after swapping Las Vegas for Los Angeles in the offseason.

She opened up in an interview on Feb. 13:

Ad

"They have not just met but exceeding my expectations. I've been treated better than I ever been as a WNBA player. It's been first class. This league is going to continue to grow."

Plum further expressed her feelings about becoming a new member of the Sparks organization.

"I know that this franchise is extremely valuing how to support players in anyway that they can..I'm excited to be a part of the new wave, and we'll be able to show players LA is the place you want to play."

Ad

Expand Tweet

As the 2025 season draws closer, the two-time WNBA champion will look to start the campaign with her new teammates on a positive note. The Sparks, meanwhile, will hope to see a blend of experience and youthful talent flourish in the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Peter Okereke Peter Okereke is a WNBA writer & analyst for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Football and Basketball. His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and uses his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism, especially in basketball.



Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.

When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling. Know More