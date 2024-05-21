Why is Natasha Howard not playing tonight vs Atlanta Dream? Wings forward's status explored (May 21)

The Dallas Wings will have to deal with many senior player injuries as they travel to a well-prepared Atlanta Dream team, who will play their first home game of the WNBA 2024 season at Gateway Center Arena. Already without reigning WNBA Most Improved Player star forward Satou Sabally, veteran Natasha Howard joins the injury list for Tuesday's clash against Atlanta.

The Wings are down to just eight healthy players. To address this immediate shortage, the team has secured a salary-cap hardship exception, allowing them to bolster their roster by signing free agent Monique Billings. However, this contract is temporary and will be terminated once the Wings have ten healthy players available.

What happened to Natasha Howard?

Dallas Wings veteran forward Natasha Howard fractured her foot in the first quarter of the game against the Chicago Sky.

The three-time WNBA champion’s performance was a key factor in Dallas' 87-79 victory. She had 15 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and 2 steals in 36 minutes on the court.

Howard averaged a double-double of 16.5 points and eight rebounds per game for the Wings last season.

Fractured foot recovery time: How long will Natasha Howard be out for Wings?

Howard is going to miss some time. According to the official site, fractured foot recovery time can vary on a case-to-case basis, with the timetable ranging anywhere from 3–6 weeks.

A three-week recovery timeline for Natasha Howard's injury, while optimistic, could see her back in uniform by mid-June. The Dallas Wings host the Connecticut Sun on June 15th, a potential target date for her return.

However, if she's not cleared for that matchup, the following game against the Minnesota Lynx two nights later might be her return date.

Though there has not been an official timetable released yet, this might as well force head coach Latricia Trammell to rely heavily on young talent to fill the gaps. With that said, Jacy Sheldon and Sevgi Uzun are expected to spend more time in Natasha's absence.

How to watch Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream?

The game between the Dallas Wings and Atlanta Dream begins at 7:30 PM ET and will be broadcast live on local networks BSSWX and Peachtree TV. Subscribers may also watch it live on their smart TV, laptop, or mobile phone using the WNBA league pass streaming app or website.