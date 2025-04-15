Why was Sedona Prince not drafted? Exploring possible reasons behind ex-TCU star's snub

TCU's Sedona Prince was not selected in Monday's 2025 WNBA Draft despite a standout campaign in her final year of college eligibility. She averaged 17.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.0 blocks with the Horned Frogs this season. But why did Prince go undrafted?

The most likely reason for Prince getting snubbed by 13 WNBA teams in the draft is her off-court issues. She has been the subject of several abuse allegations dating back to 2019. Four women have accused her of misconduct, two of which were allegedly sexual in nature, as per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Two of his exes, one of whom was content creator Olivia Stabile, have alleged that Prince physically abused them during their relationship. Stabile even uploaded a 10-part series on TikTok to detail what happened between her and the TCU center.

The other ex-girlfriend was a fellow TCU student, who alleged that she was assaulted by Sedona Prince and was asked to sign a nondisclosure agreement. Despite the accusations, nothing has been filed against the Texas native, who denied everything that was thrown at her.

Another possible reason for Prince being undrafted is her injury history. During her stint at Texas, Oregon and TCU, she has suffered a bunch of injuries such as a broken finger, a broken leg and a torn elbow ligament. Her only healthy season was her final year with the Horned Frogs.

One anonymous WNBA general manager told ESPN that it was hard to gauge Prince's game due to her age. She's turning 25 next month, making her older than some players in the league. The ultimate puzzle was whether she was dominant in college because of her size and skill or because she was older and experienced.

What's next for Sedona Prince?

What's next for Sedona Prince? (Photo: IMAGN)

Sedona Prince has used all of her college eligibility seasons, so the next step is turning pro basketball. At 6-foot-7, Prince is taller than most women's basketball players in the world. She could still get signed as an undrafted free agent and get invited to training.

WNBA teams are likely worried about the PR issue that would stem from signing Prince. There was a petition to remove her from TCU's roster filed last year and had over 200,000 signatures.

If no WNBA teams take a chance on her, Prince's next best bet is to bring her talents overseas. She has a lot of baggage that teams abroad might not care about as long as she doesn't get involved in any controversies there.

Many undrafted prospects go that route, not just to earn money, but also improve their game in hopes of attracting the attention of WNBA teams.

