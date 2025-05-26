Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky lost their third consecutive game of the 2025 season against the LA Sparks on Sunday. After losing their first two matchups against the Indiana Fever (93-58) and New York Liberty (99-74), the team needed a win to boost morale and confidence.

However, the latest defeat means the Sky have started the new WNBA season with a 0-3 record under new head coach Tyler Marsh.

Chicago lost 91-78 to the Sparks, marking the third game in a row they have lost by 12+ points. It was another agonizing night for fans at Crypto.com Arena who came to see the team clinch a positive result.

But the Sky's problems in the league aren't really about the players, but more about the coach. In this article, we pinpoint two reasons Marsh deserves more blame for the team's poor performance than Reese.

Why Tyler Marsh deserves more blame than Angel Reese for Chicago Sky's nightmare start to the season

#1. Poor in-game management

During the second quarter of the game, veteran guard Rebecca Allen posted eight points and one rebound in six minutes to help Chicago take the lead over the Sparks. The score was 31-27 after Allen shot 75.0% on 3/4 FG, which put the team on the front foot.

However, Tyler Marsh shockingly decided to sub off Allen and bring on Kia Nurse. Despite Angel Reese's double-double, this move killed the Sky's momentum and likely ended their resurgence. Nurse produced zero points in eight minutes of play after entering the game.

Pree @QueenHer11 Rebecca Allen scored 8 points in 6 minutes to help the Sky take the lead and guess how Tyler Marsh rewarded her? He subbed her out for Kia Nurse who has a whopping 0pts in 8 minutes…& yall want me to believe this not stupid coaching &/or sabotage that’s hurting the Sky??????????

Although Nurse eventually contributed nine points and three rebounds on 4-of-9 field goals, Marsh's decision was costly.

#2. Tyler Marsh's reluctance to change his starting lineup may be holding the Sky back from real progress

The Chicago Sky has fielded the same starting lineup in their three WNBA games this season. Veteran players Courtney Vandersloot, Ariel Atkins and Kia Nurse, along with second-year stars Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, have all been named to the starting five in these games so far.

While it makes sense to consistently play a group of players because of team chemistry, the Sky's poor performances warrant a drastic change. But Marsh's apparent reluctance to effect the desired changes may become an Achilles' heel to the team's progress.

• @iriscentral_ Tyler Marsh is not a good coach. the changes that are obvious, are not obvious to him there’s nothing worse that a coach that’s just not smart

For one, Cardoso is yet to put in the kind of performance expected of her, but she still starts ahead of players like Elizabeth Williams. The latter is averaging 5.7 points and 5.7 rebounds off the bench. Last game, Williams posted nine points, four rebounds and two blocks while shooting 40.0% in 21 minutes.

Rebecca Allen is another obvious change Marsh should bring into the starting lineup ahead of Nurse. Allen is averaging 9.7 ppg and 3.0 rpg while shooting 44.0% from the floor this season, despite limited minutes. Against Los Angeles, she shot 50.0% from the field and posted 11 points in just 18 minutes.

Tyler Marsh deserves more blame for the team's nightmare start to the season. Angel Reese needs better support around her to play well for the Sky this season.

