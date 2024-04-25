"Will you allow her to be Sonics GM?": Seattle fans abuzz as franchise legend Sue Bird becomes part owner

Former Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird joined the team's ownership group, Force 10 Hoops, ahead of the 2024-25 WNBA season. Amidst the news of the WNBA legend becoming part owner of the team, fans took to social media to express their opinion on the matter.

A fan even floated a request to the team's management asking them if they'll allow Sue to be the general manager for the Seattle SuperSonics if and when the NBA expands to re-include the dissolved team.

"Will you allow her to be the Sonics GM in a few years? Please?," an X user tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Fans were mostly pleased with the decision to bring the team's former No. 1 pick to have a seat at the owner's table. Many are convinced that her inclusion will allow the team to reach greater heights.

"So glad that (Sue Bird) is back in Seattle as part of the ownership group! She will carry forward the same pioneering spirit that inspired the purchase of the franchise by an amazing group of women years ago! Go Storm!," an X user replied.

Expand Tweet

"Congrats Sue, you truly earned this, the stars are aligning, @MuhlNika is on her way, and now you have a front row seat, and will help guide her, this is great!," another fan added.

Expand Tweet

After the Seattle Storm made the announcement on Wednesday, Sue Bird reflected on her journey as a player for the team and expressed excitement for her new role on the team.

"As a player, I poured my heart into every game for the Seattle Storm, and now, as part of the ownership group, I am thrilled to continue contributing to the growth of the game," Bird said in a news release.

"Investing in women's sports isn't just about passion; it's smart business. It's about recognizing the immense talent, dedication, and market potential our league has always had," she added.

Bird became the third former WNBA player to join the ownership group of a WNBA team after the Los Angeles Sparks star Lisa Leslie and the Atlanta Dream's former guard Renee Montgomery.

Sue Bird's illustrious WNBA career

Bird was drafted No. 1 overall by the Seattle Storm in the 2002 WNBA Draft. She played all 19 seasons of her WNBA career with the Storm and retired at the end of 2022 with four championships, 13 All-Star selections, and the league's all-time assists record (3,234).

Sue Bird was integral to the Seattle Storm becoming one of the most successful franchises in the WNBA with 18 playoff appearances in 24 seasons.

Bird was honored on all of the WNBA's milestone teams including the All-Decade Team (2006), Top 15 Players (2011), and Top 20@20 (2016). She was also included in The W25 team in 2021, as one of the 25 greatest and most influential players in WNBA history.