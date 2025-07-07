WNBA All-Star 2025: Top 5 major reserves snubs ft. Azura Stevens

With the announcement of the 12 reserve players on Sunday, the full roster for the 2025 WNBA All-Star selections is complete. However, after tallying the votes from fans, media and players, several high-profile names, including Azura Stevens, were left out.

These All-Star snubs include players who have recorded impressive stats and played crucial roles in their teams’ success, making their omissions from the prestigious exhibition game more surprising.

WNBA All-Star 2025: Top five major reserves snubs

#1 Brittney Sykes – Washington Mystics

The Washington Mystics will be well-represented at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, with Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen being a part of the 12-player reserve pool. However, their go-to offensive star, Brittney Sykes, missed the cut for the WNBA All-Star team.

Sykes is averaging career-best numbers across most major statistical categories with 17.9 points and 4.6 assists per game.

#2 Azura Stevens – LA Sparks

After emerging as the breakout star in the debut season of Unrivaled, Azura Stevens has taken another big leap in the 2025 WNBA season.

Putting up career-best numbers with 14.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and a combined three steals and blocks per game, Stevens has proven to be one of the most dynamic two-way forces in the league.

Given their record, it wasn’t all that surprising that the Sparks only had one WNBA All-Star nod this season, which went to Kelsey Plum.

#3 Kayla McBride – Minnesota Lynx

Despite topping the league standings, the Minnesota Lynx saw only two players named to the WNBA All-Star roster. Meanwhile, teams with less impressive records, like the Seattle Storm and Indiana Fever, snagged three All-Star selections apiece.

If the Lynx were granted a third selection, Kayla McBride would have been the unarguable choice. The veteran guard has firmly established herself as the second scoring option, behind Collier, averaging 15.1 points and 3.4 assists per game — both improvements over her 2024 All-Star campaign.

#4 Brionna Jones – Atlanta Dream

Brionna Jones is outperforming her All-Star seasons from 2022 and 2024, putting up better numbers this year. She’s averaging 14 points and 8.1 rebounds per game and ranks second in offensive rebounds (3.3 per game), trailing only Angel Reese.

Alongside the All-Star duo of Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard, Jones’ valuable contributions have propelled the Atlanta Dream to second in the Eastern Conference.

#5 Marina Mabrey – Connecticut Sun

The Connecticut Sun are enduring a tough season, languishing at the bottom of the standings with a 2-13 record — a pace that could lead to the worst win rate in franchise history. But even in a year full of setbacks, Marina Mabrey’s inspiring performances have been a positive takeaway.

She's ranked among the league’s top 18 in both scoring (15.2 points per game) and assists (4.1 per game), all while grabbing a career-best 5.0 rebounds per game

