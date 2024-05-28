WNBA Coach of the Year 2024 : Top 5 candidates ft. Stephanie White (Week 2)

Following another week of entertaining WNBA basketball, teams continue to ramp up their performances. Impressively, some have started the season strongly, which is evident in the tremendous work put in by the coaches. With two weeks wrapped up, let's take a aook at the top five candidates for the 2024 Coach of the Year.

From Connecticut Sun's Stephanie White to Las Vegas Aces' Becky Hammon, these are some of the coaches who have emphasized the importance of having their teams ready nightly. The results have been evident from their league record and production on the court.

Moreover, some of the coaches on the list have won the award, while some are yet to secure their first one. It will be interesting to see how the WNBA COTY race stacks up in the coming weeks of the 2024 season.

Top five candidates for the 2024 WNBA Coach of the Year award

5) Latricia Trammell

Dallas Wings coach Latricia Trammell

Starting with number five on the list is Dallas Wing coach Latricia Trammel who has put forth another strong outing to start the season. Right now, she has led her team to three wins and two losses. Moreover, they also have the sixth-best offense and defense in the league.

4) Sandy Brondello

New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello

Listed number four on the list is New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello, who has started this season with four wins and just two losses.

When it comes to their early-season numbers, the Liberty unit ranks in the top-five in offense and defense around the league, showcasing a proper balance of attack on the court.

Moreover, she won the WNBA COTY award in 2014 when she was with the Connecticut Sun.

3) Becky Hammon

Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon

Making her way to third on the list is two-time WNBA COTY winner Becky Hammon.

To no one's surprise, her team looking sharp and competitive to start another season. Fresh off her team's championship victory last year against the Liberty, Hammon and the Aces are working toward a three-peat.

They have three wins and only one loss, and they also have a winning percentage of .750.

2) Cheryl Reeve

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve

Ranked second on the list is Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve. She has led her team to a dominant 4-1 start to the WNBA season.

Despite only being the seventh-ranked offense, the Lynx boasts the No. 1-ranked defense in the league. Reeve has also won the COTY award three times.

1) Stephanie White

Connecticut Sun coach Stephanie White

Listed number one on the list is Connecticut Sun coach Stephanie White, as her team is the only one with an undefeated record so far.

A dominant 5-0 record has White comfortably in the lead. Aside from their electric offense, their defense is no slouch, as it ranks fourth in the league. Interestingly, White was last year's COTY winner, and she could add to that.