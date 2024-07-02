WNBA Coach of the Year 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Stephanie White (Week 7)

Competition in the WNBA continues as teams look to solidify their position in the standings. Maneuvering a season from a stable standpoint remains challenging for any coach as several factors such as matchups and injury management come into play. With the regular season ongoing, the COTY race continues to tighten up.

For most of these coaches, an individual award matters little when their priority is focused on maximizing their teams' fullest potential. Be that as it may, winning it or adding another COTY award to one's resume will only strengthen one's coaching legacy in the league.

It'll be interesting to see how the 2024 WNBA COTY race fares throughout the season.

Top 5 candidates for 2024 WNBA Coach of the Year

#5; Noelle Quinn - Seattle Storm

Trending

Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn

The Storm have won seven out of their last 10 games, with coach Noelle Quinn capturing the team's pulse. Since gaining momentum during their stretch of games in May, the team hasn't looked back and embraced their winning identity in the process.

Despite having the offensive firepower of Nneka Ogwumike and Jewell Loyd, the team still relies on their imposing defense which ranks third-best in the WNBA.

#4; Becky Hammon - Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon

Like Seattle, the Aces are also on a four-game winning streak over their last 10 games. However, it is a pivotal streak for the team as they had struggled to get back to the win column after an inconsistent start to June.

They seem to have figured things out, courtesy of coach Becky Hammon's leadership and the crucial return of guard Chelsea Gray. There are still a handful of games left, which opens an opportunity for Las Vegas to pick up the pace defensively.

#3; Cheryl Reeve - Minnesota Lynx

Seattle Storm v Minnesota Lynx - Game Three

Regarded as one of the greatest WNBA coaches, Cheryl Reeve has transitioned successfully to the late stages of her career with the Minnesota Lynx. She has turned the team into the number-one-ranked defense and the third-best offense in the league.

Impressively, they have also won eight out of their last 10 games with no signs of slowing down toward the end of the season.

2; Sandy Brondello - New York Liberty

New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello

Having the best record in the league puts a huge target on one's back. However, Sandy Brondello has ensured that her Liberty unit remains on its heels to come out on top against opposing teams.

Additionally, Brondello has also brought the best out of the Sabrina Ionescu-Breanne Stewart tandem this season.

#1; Stephanie White - Connecticut Sun

Connecticut Sun coach Stephanie White

The Sun started their season by winning their first nine games. Since then, they have remained one of the most dominant teams in the WNBA. They play off their defensive tenacity to continuously set the tone in each matchup they face.

Stephanie White previously won the COTY award last year. She remains in a strong position to secure another one for the second straight year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback