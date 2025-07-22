WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2025: Top 5 candidates after week 10 ft. A’ja Wilson

The WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) race took a brief pause over the weekend. Midway through the season, the league had a well-deserved break to enjoy the All-Star festivities. With that in the rearview mirror, the top defensive players are again honored for the weekly DPOY rankings.Satou Sabally, who has not played for over two weeks, finally drops out of the top 5. As the DPOY battle has been a fiercely contested one, her absence inevitably pushed her down the ladder. Sabally’s injury layoff has allowed another player, who had to momentarily leave the WNBA for national team duties, to climb up the rankings.Here is how the top defensive players stacked against each other after week 10 of the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year race.2025 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year rankings after Week 10#5. A’ja WilsonA'ja Wilson retains the No. 5 spot in the latest WNBA Defensive Player of the Year rankings. The Las Vegas Aces went 2-0 last week before the All-Star break because of Wilson’s two-way brilliance. She averaged 35.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 blocks during that stretch.The Aces, a middling team on defense, could be much worse in defensive rating without the two-time DPOY winner.#4. Leonie FiebichThe New York Liberty once had the best defense in the WNBA before the Minnesota Lynx chased them down. New York stuttered on that end once Leonie Fiebich left the team to compete for Germany in the 2025 EuroBasket. With the German back on the roster, the Liberty looked much better defensively.Since Fiebich returned, the Liberty are 4-1. The 6-foot-4 forward’s numbers don’t jump off the box score, but she owns a 0.220 defensive win share, the best in the WNBA for players with at least 14 games.#3. Courtney WilliamsThe Minnesota Lynx backcourt general slowed down just a little bit with her defensive pressure and tenacity leading into the All-Star weekend. Still, Courtney Williams had another solid week of making life difficult for opponents. The rugged point guard looks to bring back her patented intensity once the second half of the WNBA season starts.The All-Star guard retains the No. 3 spot on the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year ladder.#2. Napheesa CollierThe reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year has started to put the pressure on the frontrunner in her repeat DPOY quest. Besides sizzling on offense, Collier averaged 3.0 spg and 1.7 blocks per game last week to inch closer to the No. 1 spot.Last year, Collier began to push for the DPOY starting the second half of the season. If she maintains her form, she could keep her status as the best defender in the WNBA.#1. Kayla McBrideKayla McBride continues to stay under the radar in the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year race. She hardly has any highlight reels on defense, but she does her job with consistency, energy and tenacity. McBride’s advanced stats back up her status as arguably the frontrunner in the DPOY.McBride has a 93.3 defensive rating, which is better than Collier’s 95.0 DRTG. The shooting guard has 0.206 defensive win shares, also slightly ahead of Collier’s 0.195 DWS. For players averaging at least 25 minutes with over 16 games played, McBride is the best in the WNBA in both categories.