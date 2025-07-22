  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • A’ja Wilson
  • WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2025: Top 5 candidates after week 10 ft. A’ja Wilson

WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2025: Top 5 candidates after week 10 ft. A’ja Wilson

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 22, 2025 13:00 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 - Source: Getty
WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2025: Top 5 candidates after week 10 ft. A’ja Wilson [L]. [photo: Getty]

The WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) race took a brief pause over the weekend. Midway through the season, the league had a well-deserved break to enjoy the All-Star festivities. With that in the rearview mirror, the top defensive players are again honored for the weekly DPOY rankings.

Ad

Satou Sabally, who has not played for over two weeks, finally drops out of the top 5. As the DPOY battle has been a fiercely contested one, her absence inevitably pushed her down the ladder. Sabally’s injury layoff has allowed another player, who had to momentarily leave the WNBA for national team duties, to climb up the rankings.

Here is how the top defensive players stacked against each other after week 10 of the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year race.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

2025 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year rankings after Week 10

#5. A’ja Wilson

A'ja Wilson retains the No. 5 spot in the latest WNBA Defensive Player of the Year rankings. The Las Vegas Aces went 2-0 last week before the All-Star break because of Wilson’s two-way brilliance. She averaged 35.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 blocks during that stretch.

The Aces, a middling team on defense, could be much worse in defensive rating without the two-time DPOY winner.

Ad

#4. Leonie Fiebich

The New York Liberty once had the best defense in the WNBA before the Minnesota Lynx chased them down. New York stuttered on that end once Leonie Fiebich left the team to compete for Germany in the 2025 EuroBasket. With the German back on the roster, the Liberty looked much better defensively.

Since Fiebich returned, the Liberty are 4-1. The 6-foot-4 forward’s numbers don’t jump off the box score, but she owns a 0.220 defensive win share, the best in the WNBA for players with at least 14 games.

Ad
Ad

#3. Courtney Williams

The Minnesota Lynx backcourt general slowed down just a little bit with her defensive pressure and tenacity leading into the All-Star weekend. Still, Courtney Williams had another solid week of making life difficult for opponents. The rugged point guard looks to bring back her patented intensity once the second half of the WNBA season starts.

The All-Star guard retains the No. 3 spot on the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year ladder.

Ad

#2. Napheesa Collier

The reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year has started to put the pressure on the frontrunner in her repeat DPOY quest. Besides sizzling on offense, Collier averaged 3.0 spg and 1.7 blocks per game last week to inch closer to the No. 1 spot.

Last year, Collier began to push for the DPOY starting the second half of the season. If she maintains her form, she could keep her status as the best defender in the WNBA.

Ad

#1. Kayla McBride

Kayla McBride continues to stay under the radar in the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year race. She hardly has any highlight reels on defense, but she does her job with consistency, energy and tenacity. McBride’s advanced stats back up her status as arguably the frontrunner in the DPOY.

McBride has a 93.3 defensive rating, which is better than Collier’s 95.0 DRTG. The shooting guard has 0.206 defensive win shares, also slightly ahead of Collier’s 0.195 DWS. For players averaging at least 25 minutes with over 16 games played, McBride is the best in the WNBA in both categories.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications