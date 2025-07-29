WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2025: Top 5 candidates after week 11 ft. Napheesa Collier

The highly contested WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) race continues to heat up after another week. Minnesota Lynx All-Stars Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride retain the top two spots, but there is significant movement in the rest of the top 5. A new name breaks into the list after another string of standout defensive performances.With Jonquel Jones, who held the No. 1 spot for multiple weeks, is back after a long injury layoff, the DPOY battle could only get more exciting. In three games since returning from the sidelines, she has steadily climbed the rankings again. For now, she remains out, but it might not be long before she enters the top 5 again.205 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year power rankings after week 11#5. Gabby WilliamsGabby Williams makes her debut in the top 5 of the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year ladder. The do-it-all forward has been on the fringes of the list until another defensive masterclass last week pushed her over the hump.Williams is the glue that holds the Seattle Storm defense, which ranks second in defensive ranking. She has 0.193 defensive win shares, third among players with at least 20 games played. Williams’ 2.5 swipes per game lead the WNBA in steals.When Gabby Williams plays, the Storm has a 95.4 DRTG, a figure that spikes to 117.2 when she’s out.#4. A’ja WilsonA’ja Wilson’s Las Vegas Aces continue to underwhelm on the defensive end. Without the two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year winner, the Aces have been much worse.The Aces have a 94.4 DRTG when Wilson plays. When she’s out, that number rises to 114.6. The reigning MVP averages a WNBA-best 2.4 blocks per game and adds 1.6 steals per outing, tied for sixth in the league.#3. Leonie FiebichThe New York Liberty defense, once the best in the WNBA, got a major boost when Leonie Fiebich returned from national team duties. Since returning from Germany’s EuroBasket campaign, Fiebich has only affirmed her status as one of the most versatile defensive players.The German is fifth in the league in defensive win shares with 0.189 and owns a 92.6 defensive rating. If she had not missed a few weeks to compete in EuroBasket, she might have been sitting atop the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year rankings.#2. Napheesa CollierThe reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year is No. 4 in shots rejected (1.6 bpg) and tied for fifth in steals with 1.8 spg. Collier is the backbone of the defense that ranks No. 1 in the league in defensive rating.When Collier won the DPOY last year, she had the highest defensive win shares in the league. Halfway through the 2025 campaign, she now ranks second just behind her teammate, who continues to hold the No. 1 spot.#1. Kayla McBrideKayla McBride is No. 1 in defensive win shares and defensive rating for players with at least 20 games. She is known more for her shooting, but she has turned heads on defense this season. Collier is the anchor of the Lynx defense, while McBride gives the team a combination of versatility, energy and edge that arguably none of her teammates can offer.McBride continues to hold off the other top contenders for the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award.