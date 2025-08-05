WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2025: Top 5 candidates after week 12 ft. A’ja Wilson

The closely contested race for WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) will likely look different a week from today. Napheesa Collier, ranked No. 2 in the DPOY rankings over the last three weeks, suffered an ankle injury on Monday. With the MVP favorite out for at least two weeks, changes could follow in the top 5 of the weekly DPOY rankings.For now, she retains her spot after another solid display anchoring the Minnesota Lynx defense, which tops the WNBA by a wide margin. The remaining players in the top 5 held on to their spots following another stretch of solid defensive play.2025 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Power Rankings after Week 12#5. Gabby WilliamsGabby Williams broke through in the top 5 of the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year race last week. The Seattle Storm forward keeps her place on the list with another stellar defensive output last week. Williams leads the WNBA in steals with 2.6 swipes per contest.The advanced metrics prove why Williams deserves her spot. When she plays, Seattle owns a 95.4 defensive rating, just a shade beneath the Lynx for the best mark in the league. The Storm's defensive rating increases to 101.9 without her. Nobody has as much impact on the Storm defense as Williams.#4. A’ja WilsonA’ja Wilson leads the league in blocks with 2.3 rejections per contest. She is also eighth in steals with 1.7 per game. The two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year’s stats translate well to how the Las Vegas Aces perform defensively.The Aces own a 103.7 defensive rating, ninth in the league. When Wilson is off the floor, the figure goes up to 105.5, emphasizing her importance to Becky Hammons’ team's defensive execution.#3. Leonie FiebichThe New York Liberty struggled following Breanna Stewart’s leg injury. Leonie Fiebich, though, remained a pillar on defense for the team. After last week, the German has 0.183 defensive win shares, sixth-best in the WNBA.Fiebich’s ability to toggle between guards and forwards has been invaluable for coach Sandy Brondello. The 6-foot-4 veteran could prove even more important as the Liberty navigates a tough schedule minus the two-time former MVP. Fiebich is firmly No. 3 in the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year ladder.#2. Napheesa CollierNapheesa Collier looked to build on another strong performance to catch up with the leader in the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year race. Collier, though, suffered an ankle injury, which will sideline him for at least two weeks.Before going down with an injury, she had another two-way masterpiece against A’ja Wilson’s Aces on Monday. She put up 18 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals before exiting early. Collier was a key reason the Lynx held Wilson to 10 points.Collier will have to catch up in the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year rankings due to her looming time on the sidelines.#1. Kayla McBrideKayla McBride’s performance against the Aces proved her status as arguably the best WNBA Defensive Player after week 12. After Collier’s injury, she picked up the scoring slack, delivering a game-high 24 points.On defense, she made life difficult for Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray, who combined for nine points behind 4-for-13 shooting.McBride’s defensive versatility and tenacity will be even more needed as the Lynx wait for Collier to return.