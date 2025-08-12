WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2025: Top 5 candidates after week 13 ft. Gabby Williams

The WNBA Defensive Player of the Year rankings expectedly had some changes after Napheesa Collier’s injury last week. Due to the tightness of the race, the Minnesota Lynx superstar dropped a step back in the top 5. Another defensive ace also stumbled following a week of underwhelming performance.Meanwhile, A’ja Wilson bolted into the top 2 of the rankings for the first time this season. The reigning MVP looks to gain more ground on the race leader while Collier remains out.2025 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Power Rankings after Week 13#5. Leonie FiebichIn two games each against the Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings, Leonie Fiebich struggled on defense. The German could not step up when the New York Liberty needed her to pick up the slack left by the injured Breanna Stewart.In the marquee matchup against the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, she had trouble dealing with a team playing without its best player. Still, the 6-foot-4 forward managed to stay in the top 5 of the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year rankings.#4. Gabby WilliamsSince climbing to the top 5 of the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year ladder, Williams has only improved. While the Seattle Storm have struggled, Williams’ defense has remained stout. The Storm own a 96.8 defensive rating with the 28-year-old forward on the floor and 101.9 without her.Williams’ 2.5 steals per game, which leads the WNBA, often causes trouble for opposing teams.#3. Napheesa CollierNapheesa Collier’s bid to defend her WNBA Defensive Player of the Year crown has taken a hit. Rivals, who have been pursuing her for weeks, have gained ground as she continues to recover from an ankle injury.Surprisingly, the Lynx have fared incredibly well without her, particularly on defense. They are 3-0 since she sprained her ankle against the Las Vegas Aces a week ago. Collier is a defensive ace, but Cheryl Reeve’s team has held the fort without her.#2. A’ja WilsonThe Las Vegas Aces have improved on defense, a key reason they are 6-1 heading into a marquee showdown with the New York Liberty on Wednesday. A’ja Wilson has been the steady defensive anchor that has carried the Aces to arguably their best stretch of the season.Wilson is averaging 2.1 blocks and 1.6 steals per game, second and eighth in the WNBA, respectively. The two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year winner has an excellent shot of bagging the award a third time if she can keep her performance up.#1. Kayla McBrideNo player with at least 20 games played has more defensive win shares than Kayla McBride. With Napheesa Collier out, she has proven to be an even better defender than some give her credit for.In wins against the Seattle Storm, Washington Mystics and New York Liberty, she consistently took on the opposing teams’ best perimeter player. McBride hopes to keep pole position in the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year race as A’ja Wilson looks to chase her down.