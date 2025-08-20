  • home icon
  WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2025: Top 5 candidates after week 14 ft. Alanna Smith

WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2025: Top 5 candidates after week 14 ft. Alanna Smith

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 20, 2025 04:23 GMT
WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2025: Top 5 candidates after week 14 ft. Alanna Smith.

The WNBA Defensive Player of the Year race has only gotten more interesting with roughly a month remaining in the regular season. Kayla McBride’s underrated performances have kept her in pole position, but A’ja Wilson is breathing down on her neck. The final four weeks could decide who takes home the DPOY trophy.

Meanwhile, another missed week by Napheesa Collier pushed her a step down in the rankings. While the MVP contender continues to slide, two other names move up the rankings.

Here is how the defensive aces fared in the latest edition of the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year rankings.

2025 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Power Rankings after Week 14

#5. Alanna Smith

Arguably, nobody has made a stronger push for the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award in the last two months than Alanna Smith. Smith finally breaks through to move into the top 5 of the list.

The Minnesota Lynx, owners of the best defense in the league, continue to stifle opponents. Smith’s value on that end has only been more pronounced following Napheesa Collier’s injury.

Against the New York Liberty in three straight games, Smith averaged 3.0 blocks and 2.7 steals.

#4. Napheesa Collier

Napheesa Collier’s season-long work on defense kept her in the top 5. With still roughly a month left, she could return to keep her hopes alive of defending her WNBA Defensive Player of the Year belt.

The Minnesota Lynx, though, have proven that they can hold their own defensively without their franchise player. Alanna Smith, Jessica Shepard, Courtney Williams, Kayla McBride and Natisha Hiedeman have held the fort well.

#3. Gabby Williams

The Seattle Storm have struggled since the start of the month, but Gabby Williams remains a suffocating defensive blanket. Williams’ 2.4 steals per game leads the WNBA by a mile. What is not in the stats is how she cuts off passing lanes and forces opponents to adjust game plans because of her. For the second time in three weeks, Williams moved a step up in the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year ladder.

#2. A’ja Wilson

As the season has progressed, A’ja Wilson’s defensive dominance has only become more apparent. The two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year is looking to chase down the leader for her third DPOY.

Wilson averages 2.1 blocks and 1.6 steals per game, first and sixth, respectively, in the league. When the reigning MVP is on the court, the Las Vegas Aces own a 100.8 defensive rating. Off of it, the number spikes to 107.1, underlining her defensive importance.

#1. Kayla McBride

Kayla McBride has fended off A’ja Wilson’s attempt to overtake the No. 1 spot. The Lynx shooting guard, though, has to step up her defensive game because Wilson looms large behind her.

For players with at least 26 games, McBride is second in defensive win shares (0.192). Only teammate and reigning DPOY Napheesa Collier has a better metric than her (0.202).

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

