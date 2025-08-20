WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2025: Top 5 candidates after week 14 ft. Alanna Smith

The WNBA Defensive Player of the Year race has only gotten more interesting with roughly a month remaining in the regular season. Kayla McBride’s underrated performances have kept her in pole position, but A’ja Wilson is breathing down on her neck. The final four weeks could decide who takes home the DPOY trophy.Meanwhile, another missed week by Napheesa Collier pushed her a step down in the rankings. While the MVP contender continues to slide, two other names move up the rankings.Here is how the defensive aces fared in the latest edition of the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year rankings.2025 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Power Rankings after Week 14#5. Alanna SmithArguably, nobody has made a stronger push for the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award in the last two months than Alanna Smith. Smith finally breaks through to move into the top 5 of the list.The Minnesota Lynx, owners of the best defense in the league, continue to stifle opponents. Smith’s value on that end has only been more pronounced following Napheesa Collier’s injury.Against the New York Liberty in three straight games, Smith averaged 3.0 blocks and 2.7 steals.#4. Napheesa CollierNapheesa Collier’s season-long work on defense kept her in the top 5. With still roughly a month left, she could return to keep her hopes alive of defending her WNBA Defensive Player of the Year belt.The Minnesota Lynx, though, have proven that they can hold their own defensively without their franchise player. Alanna Smith, Jessica Shepard, Courtney Williams, Kayla McBride and Natisha Hiedeman have held the fort well.#3. Gabby WilliamsThe Seattle Storm have struggled since the start of the month, but Gabby Williams remains a suffocating defensive blanket. Williams’ 2.4 steals per game leads the WNBA by a mile. What is not in the stats is how she cuts off passing lanes and forces opponents to adjust game plans because of her. For the second time in three weeks, Williams moved a step up in the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year ladder.#2. A’ja WilsonAs the season has progressed, A’ja Wilson’s defensive dominance has only become more apparent. The two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year is looking to chase down the leader for her third DPOY.Wilson averages 2.1 blocks and 1.6 steals per game, first and sixth, respectively, in the league. When the reigning MVP is on the court, the Las Vegas Aces own a 100.8 defensive rating. Off of it, the number spikes to 107.1, underlining her defensive importance.#1. Kayla McBrideKayla McBride has fended off A’ja Wilson’s attempt to overtake the No. 1 spot. The Lynx shooting guard, though, has to step up her defensive game because Wilson looms large behind her.For players with at least 26 games, McBride is second in defensive win shares (0.192). Only teammate and reigning DPOY Napheesa Collier has a better metric than her (0.202).