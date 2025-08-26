  • home icon
WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2025: Top 5 candidates after week 15 ft. A'ja Wilson

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 26, 2025 13:00 GMT
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky - Source: Imagn
WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2025: Top 5 candidates after week 15 ft. A’ja Wilson. [photo: Imagn]

With roughly two weeks left, the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year race has only heated up. Napheesa Collier returned from a multi-game absence due to an ankle injury, keeping her hopes alive for another DPOY trophy. Collier has limited opportunities left, so she has to make up for lost time.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Aces' surge in the standings has been buoyed by A’ja Wilson’s superb two-way play. Wilson and Co. won their 11th straight game after fending off the Chicago Sky 79-74 on Monday. Could the reigning MVP’s string of impressive defensive performances push her to the top?

Here’s how the DPOY contenders fared after last week.

2025 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Power Rankings after Week 15

#5. Alanna Smith

Alanna Smith broke into the top 5 of the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year race last week. The 6-foot-4 forward remained there after another week of anchoring the Minnesota Lynx defense, the best in the league.

Smith proved her value by keeping the Lynx defense when Collier went down with an injury. Smith’s 2.0 blocks per game is tied for second in the league.

#4. Napheesa Collier

For players with at least 27 games, the reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year leads the league in defensive rating. In her first game since returning from an injury, she was not in her usual dominant form on defense, but it was a good start.

Collier has some making up to do, so she has to step up to catch up with the leaders.

#3. Kayla McBride

Despite leading the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year race for several weeks, Kayla McBride remains underrated. Still, her 0.184 defensive win shares are the best in the league for players with at least 30 games played.

McBride dropped from the top after the next two players on the list surged last week.

#2. Gabby Williams

Gabby Williams leads the league in total steals by a wide margin and tops everyone with 2.0 swipes per contest. The Seattle Storm posts a 97.5 defensive rating with Williams on the floor. Without her, the figure rises to 99.4, indicating her importance on the defensive end.

Williams' value isn’t in her impressive steals and off/on summary. Nobody on the Storm is as versatile as her defensively, and her length, anticipation and hustle help Seattle stifle opponents.

#1. A’ja Wilson

The two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year winner could grab her third DPOY trophy this season. Wilson has been spectacular on offense, but she has been just as important defensively for the Las Vegas Aces.

Wilson leads the league in blocks with 2.2 bpg and ranks 10th in steals with 1.6 spg. She anchors the Aces’ defense and helps control the boards with 10.2 rebounds per game, second behind Angel Reese.

Like Gabby Williams, A’ja Wilson’s advanced defensive metrics shine. Las Vegas owns a 100.3 defensive rating with her and a massive 105.7 without her. The WNBA Defensive Player of the Year trophy could be hers after the season ends.

