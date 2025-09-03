WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2025: Top 5 candidates after week 16 ft. Gabby Williams

The WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) race continues to ramp up in excitement with less than two weeks remaining in the regular season. A’ja Wilson continued her surge last week to climb to the top of the ladder. The two-time DPOY looks to hold off her purchasers as the Las Vegas Aces hope to finish with the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.Meanwhile, Napheesa Collier, last year’s DPOY, returned from an ankle injury to promptly make up for lost time. Although she moved up the ladder, she’s still a few steps behind Wilson. Gabby Williams also keeps her pursuit of the Aces superstar in the latest edition of this ranking.2025 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Power Rankings after Week 16#5. Alanna SmithAlanna Smith has kept her spot in the top 5 of the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year race. Smith averages 1.9 blocks per game, which puts her third in the league. Smith has anchored the Minnesota Lynx defense, the best in the WNBA, with or without Napheesa Collier.Smith’s 96.7 defensive rating ranks second only to Collier, making her a fixture in the top 5 of the DPOY rankings.#4. Kayla McBrideKayla McBride has slid from the top of the WNBA Player of the Year rankings over the past three weeks due to her former pursuers' surge in defensive performances. Also, the Lynx have kept her out of a few games to get her ready for the playoffs.McBride is in the top 5 in the league in defensive win shares and regularly hounds the best shooting guards of opposing teams.#3. Napheesa CollierThe third Lynx in the top 5 of the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year race moves a step up with less than two weeks remaining. Napheesa Collier returned from an ankle injury to prove yet again that she still has a strong case to retain her DPOY trophy.Collier has the best defensive rating in the WNBA and averages 1.6 blocks and 1.7 steals per game, fourth in both metrics in the league. Only time will tell if she has enough time to chase down the two other names ahead of her in the list.#2. Gabby WilliamsGabby Williams, arguably the WNBA’s most disruptive defensive menace on the perimeter, leads the league with 2.3 steals per game. Williams’ 96 swipes are 33 more than Dearica Hamby’s total. The gap between the Seattle Storm star and Hamby is the same as the gap between the second placer and Aneesah Morrow, ranked No. 49.Seattle owns a 97.9 defensive rating, a figure that increases to 100.0 without Williams. She could give the pole sitter a run for the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award if she finishes the season strong.#1. A’ja WilsonA’ja Wilson has led the Las Vegas Aces to a 12-game winning streak. While the reigning MVP’s offense has been in the spotlight, her defense has been just as crucial for the Aces.The two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year winner leads the league in blocks (2.2), is 12th in steals (1.6) and second in rebounding (10.1). The Aces’ on/off defensive metrics paint a clear picture of Wilson’s importance. Las Vegas owns a 100.0 defensive rating with Wilson, a number that spikes to 105.4 without her.Nobody in the top 5 of the DPOY rankings has the same off/on impact as Wilson.