  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • A’ja Wilson
  • WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2025: Top 5 candidates after week 17 ft. A’ja Wilson

WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2025: Top 5 candidates after week 17 ft. A’ja Wilson

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 09, 2025 12:50 GMT
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm - Source: Imagn
WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2025: Top 5 candidates after week 17 ft. A’ja Wilson. [photo: Imagn]

The WNBA Defensive Player of the Year race is down to the last few games of the regular season. A’ja Wilson, who bolted into the top of the list two weeks ago, has only strengthened her chances of winning her third DPOY. Wilson looks to hold off her closest pursuers in the crucial stretch before the playoffs.

Ad

Meanwhile, Gabby Williams and Napheesa Collier, Wilson’s top challengers, look to close the gap. Of the two, Williams seems to have the incentive to do well as the Seattle Storm is still battling to make the playoffs. Only time will tell if she has enough to give Wilson a run for her money.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

2025 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Power Rankings after Week 17

#5. Kayla McBride

Kayla McBride’s fall from No. 1 to No. 5 in the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year rankings has been quite steady. The Minnesota Lynx clinching the No. 1 spot had something to do with it, as the team gave McBride a few days off. When available, she remains one of the team’s best defenders and disruptors.

Ad

McBride’s 0.170 is fifth in the WNBA for players with at least 25 games played.

#4. Alanna Smith

Alanna Smith has steadily climbed the rankings. By deciding to give Napheesa Collier and McBride some days off, Smith has grabbed every opportunity to show her value on defense. Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve is openly pushing her to win the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award.

The 6-foot-4 forward is second to Napheesa Collier in defensive rating. Smith’s 1.9 blocks per game is third in the league behind A’ja Wilson and Ezi Magbegor. The lanky forward has proven that she can anchor the league’s top defense with or without Collier beside her.

Ad

#3. Napheesa Collier

Napheesa Collier’s grip on the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year trophy might have started to come loose. The missed games due to injuries and the late rest have impacted her quest to repeat as DPOY.

Still, she has a strong case for keeping the hardware after leading the league in defensive rating. Collier is fifth in blocks (1.6), third in steals (1.6) and ninth in rebounds (7.4).

#2. Gabby Williams

Gabby Williams, arguably the most disruptive and relentless perimeter defender, is No. 2 on the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year rankings. Williams, 2.3 steals per game is the best in the league.

Ad

The Seattle Storm guard, with 98 steals, is on the doorstep of history. With one game left, she is two steals from tying the record set by Teresa Weatherspoon in 1998. Williams’ total swipes are over 30 more than the closest pursuer, Dearica Hamby, this season.

#1. A’ja Wilson

A’ja Wilson’s traditional and advanced stats back up her WNBA Defensive Player of the Year bid. She tops the league in blocks (2.2), fourth in steals (1.6) and second in rebounds (10.1).

The reigning MVP is third behind Collier and Smith in individual defensive rating. Wilson’s value on defense stands out in the Las Vegas Aces’ defensive rating with and without the 6-foot-4 forward. Las Vegas owns a 99.7 DRTG with Wilson on the floor and 105.7 without her. Nobody in the top 5 list has as much impact as her.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications