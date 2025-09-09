WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2025: Top 5 candidates after week 17 ft. A’ja Wilson

The WNBA Defensive Player of the Year race is down to the last few games of the regular season. A’ja Wilson, who bolted into the top of the list two weeks ago, has only strengthened her chances of winning her third DPOY. Wilson looks to hold off her closest pursuers in the crucial stretch before the playoffs.Meanwhile, Gabby Williams and Napheesa Collier, Wilson’s top challengers, look to close the gap. Of the two, Williams seems to have the incentive to do well as the Seattle Storm is still battling to make the playoffs. Only time will tell if she has enough to give Wilson a run for her money.2025 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Power Rankings after Week 17#5. Kayla McBrideKayla McBride’s fall from No. 1 to No. 5 in the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year rankings has been quite steady. The Minnesota Lynx clinching the No. 1 spot had something to do with it, as the team gave McBride a few days off. When available, she remains one of the team’s best defenders and disruptors.McBride’s 0.170 is fifth in the WNBA for players with at least 25 games played.#4. Alanna SmithAlanna Smith has steadily climbed the rankings. By deciding to give Napheesa Collier and McBride some days off, Smith has grabbed every opportunity to show her value on defense. Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve is openly pushing her to win the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award.The 6-foot-4 forward is second to Napheesa Collier in defensive rating. Smith’s 1.9 blocks per game is third in the league behind A’ja Wilson and Ezi Magbegor. The lanky forward has proven that she can anchor the league’s top defense with or without Collier beside her.#3. Napheesa CollierNapheesa Collier’s grip on the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year trophy might have started to come loose. The missed games due to injuries and the late rest have impacted her quest to repeat as DPOY.Still, she has a strong case for keeping the hardware after leading the league in defensive rating. Collier is fifth in blocks (1.6), third in steals (1.6) and ninth in rebounds (7.4).#2. Gabby WilliamsGabby Williams, arguably the most disruptive and relentless perimeter defender, is No. 2 on the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year rankings. Williams, 2.3 steals per game is the best in the league.The Seattle Storm guard, with 98 steals, is on the doorstep of history. With one game left, she is two steals from tying the record set by Teresa Weatherspoon in 1998. Williams’ total swipes are over 30 more than the closest pursuer, Dearica Hamby, this season.#1. A’ja WilsonA’ja Wilson’s traditional and advanced stats back up her WNBA Defensive Player of the Year bid. She tops the league in blocks (2.2), fourth in steals (1.6) and second in rebounds (10.1).The reigning MVP is third behind Collier and Smith in individual defensive rating. Wilson’s value on defense stands out in the Las Vegas Aces’ defensive rating with and without the 6-foot-4 forward. Las Vegas owns a 99.7 DRTG with Wilson on the floor and 105.7 without her. Nobody in the top 5 list has as much impact as her.