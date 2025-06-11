WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2025: Top 5 candidates after week 4 ft. Jonquel Jones

The WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) race has become more exciting with week 4 in the books. While the New York Liberty, owners of the league’s best defensive rating, remain well-represented, a new name has surged into the top 5. Napheesa Collier, the reigning DPOY, looks to continue climbing the rankings after another elite defensive work for the Minnesota Lynx.

Ad

While the offense remains firmly in the headlines, elite defensive players have gotten their fair share of the limelight. The DPOY battle will only grow more intense as the two remaining unbeaten teams are separating themselves from the pack with their defense.

2025 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Power Rankings after Week 4

#5. A’ja Wilson

After three weeks outside the top 5, A’ja Wilson has pushed her name for WNBA Defensive Player of the Year consideration. The two-time DPOY winner has shown she is back to take another shot at the award she bagged in 2022 and 2023.

Ad

Trending

The Las Vegas Aces are ninth in defensive rating (101.6 DRTG), but they would be a worse team on defense without the reigning MVP. Wilson leads the WNBA in blocks with 2.4 per game and ranks third in steals with 2.0 per outing. Despite her work on the defensive end, she averages just 1.7 fouls per contest.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#4. Satou Sabally

The Phoenix Mercury hold a 6-4 record despite Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper missing multiple games due to injuries. Without the All-Stars, Satou Sabally has carried the team with her superb play on both ends of the floor.

The Mercury rank fourth in defensive rating (97.0 DRTG) behind the German, who leads the team in that category. Sabally averages 1.7 SPG, but her impact on defense is above that number.

Sabally defends the opposing team’s best wings, chases perimeter players and jostles with centers in the post. Sabally deserves the No. 4 spot in the latest WNBA Defensive Player of the Year rankings.

Ad

#3. Napheesa Collier

The Minnesota Lynx is second in the WNBA in defensive rating, averaging 93.6 DRTG. Napheesa Collier leads the league in steals with 2.3 swipes per game and sixth in blocks with 1.4 rejections per contest. Among Lynx players with at least five games, the reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year is the best on the team.

Like last year, Collier has been elite on defense. She thrives on that end with her active hands and anticipation. Collier also seems to relish the physical battles inside the paint than last season.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2 Natasha Cloud

The former No. 1 on the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year list drops a spot after week 4. Natasha Cloud averages 1.9 SPG, seventh in the league, but she brings more impact than that stat. New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello has unleashed arguably the best defensive perimeter player on opposing star point guards.

Cloud is the Liberty’s point of attack defensively, a key reason they led the WNBA with an 88.1 DRTG. New York forces opponents to commit 17.8 turnovers per game, the second-best in the league. Cloud has been a thorn in the side of whoever lines up across her.

Ad

#1. Jonquel Jones

Jonquel Jones has the best defensive rating on the team with the best defense in the WNBA. The Liberty hound opponents and channel rim attackers to Jones, who has been efficiently protecting the paint. New York allows 30.7 points in the paint per game, third-best in the WNBA behind the 6-foot-6 center.

Expand Tweet

Jones missed Tuesday's game against the Chicago Sky due to an ankle injury. Still, she did enough to eke past Cloud to sit atop the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year rankings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More