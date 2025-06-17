WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2025: Top 5 candidates after week 5 ft. Leonie Fiebich

The WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) got quite a shakeup after Week 5. A’ja Wilson, who entered the top 5 last week, did not play in the Las Vegas Aces’ past two games due to a concussion. Wilson’s absence and the surge of another New York Liberty defensive ace give the latest ranking a new look.

New York suffered its first loss of the season but still owns the best defensive rating in the WNBA (91.3 DRTG) by a wide margin. The Liberty is the only team with more than one player in the top 5 of the DPOY battle.

Here is the latest WNBA Defensive Player of the Year ranking after Week 5.

2025 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Power Rankings after Week 5

#5. Napheesa Collier

Trending

Napheesa Collier drops two spots from her last week’s ranking. Collier had another solid week, averaging 28.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.0 steals per game. The reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year winner had a good game against the Seattle Storm on Wednesday but struggled a bit in Minnesota’s 94-84 loss.

Collier had problems controlling the paint against Seattle’s aggressive rim attackers. Nneka Ogwumike, who had 21 points, had some success against her. Storm center Ezi Magbegor was arguably the best defender during that fiercely contested match.

#4. Satou Sabally

Alyssa Thomas returned from a lengthy injury layoff to anchor the Phoenix Mercury defense again. With Thomas back on the roster, the team won both of its games last week.

Satou Sabally’s impact on the defensive end has hardly taken a hit despite the presence of Thomas. Sabally remains as dynamic and as versatile as ever on defense.

The German kept the No. 4 of the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year rankings.

Expand Tweet

#3. Natasha Cloud

Natasha Cloud drops a rung to the No. 3 spot in the latest edition of the WNBA DPOY ladder. Cloud’s ranking took a hit after Caitlin Clark dominated the New York Liberty 102-88 on Saturday.

Clark repeatedly gashed the Liberty defense with her long-range bombs and passing. The Indiana Fever star put up arguably her best performance of the season despite coming back from a quad injury. Cloud was on the receiving end of many of Clark’s scoring and playmaking brilliance.

#2. Leonie Fiebich

Leonie Fiebich surges to the No. 2 spot of the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year rankings. New York’s defensive versatility takes a hit when Fiebich sits down. The 6-foot-4 German can suffocate wings and perimeter players with her length and anticipation.

The Liberty forward has the best defensive rating in the WNBA (80.8 DRTG) for players with a minimum of 5 games played. New York’s defense likely takes a step back following her decision to play for her home country in the 2025 EuroBasket.

Expand Tweet

#1. Jonquel Jones

Jonquel Jones' value on defense couldn’t be more undeniable in the Liberty’s loss to the Fever. Caitlin Clark had an impressive return but New York had a gaping hole in the middle that Breanna Stewart could not fill up. Without the injured Jones, the Liberty had no one to channel rim attackers to.

Jones’ blocks don’t stand out, averaging just 1.3 rejections per game in her career. Still, the four-time All-Defensive team player is one of the best in controlling the paint. The absence of the 6-foot-6 center was a reminder of why Jones holds pole position in the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More