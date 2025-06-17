WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2025: Top 5 candidates after week 5 ft. Leonie Fiebich

The WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) got quite a shakeup after Week 5. A’ja Wilson, who entered the top 5 last week, did not play in the Las Vegas Aces’ past two games due to a concussion. Wilson’s absence and the surge of another New York Liberty defensive ace give the latest ranking a new look.
New York suffered its first loss of the season but still owns the best defensive rating in the WNBA (91.3 DRTG) by a wide margin. The Liberty is the only team with more than one player in the top 5 of the DPOY battle.
Here is the latest WNBA Defensive Player of the Year ranking after Week 5.
2025 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Power Rankings after Week 5
#5. Napheesa Collier
Napheesa Collier drops two spots from her last week’s ranking. Collier had another solid week, averaging 28.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.0 steals per game. The reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year winner had a good game against the Seattle Storm on Wednesday but struggled a bit in Minnesota’s 94-84 loss.
Collier had problems controlling the paint against Seattle’s aggressive rim attackers. Nneka Ogwumike, who had 21 points, had some success against her. Storm center Ezi Magbegor was arguably the best defender during that fiercely contested match.
#4. Satou Sabally
Alyssa Thomas returned from a lengthy injury layoff to anchor the Phoenix Mercury defense again. With Thomas back on the roster, the team won both of its games last week.
Satou Sabally’s impact on the defensive end has hardly taken a hit despite the presence of Thomas. Sabally remains as dynamic and as versatile as ever on defense.
The German kept the No. 4 of the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year rankings.
#3. Natasha Cloud
Natasha Cloud drops a rung to the No. 3 spot in the latest edition of the WNBA DPOY ladder. Cloud’s ranking took a hit after Caitlin Clark dominated the New York Liberty 102-88 on Saturday.
Clark repeatedly gashed the Liberty defense with her long-range bombs and passing. The Indiana Fever star put up arguably her best performance of the season despite coming back from a quad injury. Cloud was on the receiving end of many of Clark’s scoring and playmaking brilliance.
#2. Leonie Fiebich
Leonie Fiebich surges to the No. 2 spot of the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year rankings. New York’s defensive versatility takes a hit when Fiebich sits down. The 6-foot-4 German can suffocate wings and perimeter players with her length and anticipation.
The Liberty forward has the best defensive rating in the WNBA (80.8 DRTG) for players with a minimum of 5 games played. New York’s defense likely takes a step back following her decision to play for her home country in the 2025 EuroBasket.
#1. Jonquel Jones
Jonquel Jones' value on defense couldn’t be more undeniable in the Liberty’s loss to the Fever. Caitlin Clark had an impressive return but New York had a gaping hole in the middle that Breanna Stewart could not fill up. Without the injured Jones, the Liberty had no one to channel rim attackers to.
Jones’ blocks don’t stand out, averaging just 1.3 rejections per game in her career. Still, the four-time All-Defensive team player is one of the best in controlling the paint. The absence of the 6-foot-6 center was a reminder of why Jones holds pole position in the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year race.