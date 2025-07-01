WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2025: Top 5 candidates after week 7 ft. Satou Sabally

The WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) race has become more open than ever. With Jonquel Jones and Leonie Fiebich unavailable to play, the New York Liberty’s former top-ranked defense has slipped to No. 3. Taking over their place is the Minnesota Lynx, which now have two players in the top 5.

Meanwhile, Satou Sabally continues to stand out on both ends of the floor. The German gets the No. 1 spot for the first time this season for her impressive, if oftentimes unsung role, in the Phoenix Mercury’s stout defense.

Here is where the defensive standouts ranked in the latest edition of the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year race.

WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Power Rankings after Week 7

#5 Kathryn Westbeld

The Phoenix Mercury remain stout on defense despite early concerns their impressive showing will fade. Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas often get recognition for the team’s suffocating defense, but Kathryn Westbeld deserves as much credit.

Among players with at least 16 games played, the rookie leads the WNBA with a 91.2 defensive rating. Phoenix has a 98.5 DRTG, the fourth-best in the league, with help from the versatile forward. She deserves her entry into the top 5 of the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year rankings.

#4 Courtney Williams

The Minnesota Lynx steadily chased down the New York Liberty for the best defense in the WNBA. Courtney Williams, who guards opposing star point guards, has become Minnesota’s point of attack on defense.

After Westbeld, Williams has the second-best defensive rating in the WNBA. The Lynx point guard averages 1.5 steals per game, but her impact goes behind the number. She relishes the chance to hound opposing guards and disrupt play.

Williams deserves her slot in the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year rankings.

#3. Napheesa Collier

After dropping out of the top 5 due to missed games, Napheesa Collier is squarely in the running for the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year race again. The anchor to the best defense in the league routinely takes on the best interior players and effortlessly toggles onto wings.

Collier is not the most mobile forward, but she anticipates speedy guards well, and her length is a nuisance. The reigning DPOY looks to steadily climb the rankings if she stays healthy.

#2. Kayla McBride

Perhaps the player who has improved the most on the Minnesota Lynx defense has been Kayla McBride. Known more for her shooting prowess, the feisty guard has become a lynchpin for the Lynx.

In Minnesota’s 96-92 win on the road against the Atlanta Dream, McBride held Rhyne Howard to 15 points behind 4-for-14 shooting, including 1-for-7 from deep. When the Dream looked to win the game in regulation, they gave the ball to Howard. The Lynx refused to send help, trusting McBride to hold up.

Kayla McBride returned the trust by forcing Rhyne Howard to a tough shot that forced overtime. She deserves the No. 2 spot in the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year rankings.

#1 Satou Sabally

One can easily argue that had Jonquel Jones not been out with injury for two weeks, the New York Liberty center would still be No. 1. Leonie Fiebich could also make a strong case, but she is competing with Germany in the 2025 EuroBasket.

Still, Satou Sabally has made her presence felt on the defensive end. Sabally is athletic, has length, and has the versatility to guard 1 through 5. She deserves the No. 1 spot after week 7 of the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year rankings.

