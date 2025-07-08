WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2025: Top 5 candidates after week 8 ft. Kayla McBride

Injuries and national team commitments continue to impact the closely contested WNBA Defensive Player of the Year race. Leonie Fiebich has returned from Germany’s EuroBasket campaign, but she has to make up ground to get into the top 5. Satou Sabally joins defensive aces on the sidelines with an ankle injury, which shakes up the latest DPOY rankings.

The Minnesota Lynx, owners of the best defense in the WNBA, is well-represented. One of them finally moves to the top of the DPOY list after Sabally’s injury.

Here is how the top contenders for the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award fared after week 8.

2025 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Power Rankings after Week 8

#5. A’ja Wilson

A’ja Wilson is the only player in the top 10 whose team does not belong in the top 5 of WNBA defensive ratings. The Las Vegas Aces are ninth in the league with a 102.1 Drtg. If not for the former two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year winner, the Aces would have been worse.

Wilson leads the league in blocks with 2.6 rejections per game and fifth in steals with 1.8 swipes per contest.

More impressively, the reigning MVP is committing just 2.1 fouls per game, a number that emphasizes her defensive skills.

#4. Courtney Williams

Courtney Williams burst into the top 5 last week and moved up the ladder in the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year rankings. Williams has a 91.9 defensive rating, the best for players with at least 15 games. She is the point of attack for the Minnesota Lynx, whose 94.1 DRTG is over four points better than the second-ranked New York Liberty.

#3. Napheesa Collier

Napheesa Collier ranks fourth in blocks (1.5 bpg) and 13th in steals (1.6 SPG). The reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year stands out for her ability to hold the Lynx defense together. Teams sometimes test her by forcing her to switch on speedy guards. She has more than held her own when put in such tough situations.

#2. Satou Sabally

Satou Sabally’s brief reign atop the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year rankings ended following an ankle injury. With the contest so closely contested, she dropped to No. 2 on the DPOY ladder.

Before the injury, Sabally led the Phoenix Mercury, the fourth-best team in defensive rating, in defensive win shares. The German international's 0.176 defensive win shares is third among players with at least 15 games played.

Sabally will likely drop further in the rankings until she recovers from her injury.

#1. Kayla McBride

Kayla McBride takes pole position in the WNBA DPOY race after another stellar performance last week. McBride is second in defensive rating and defensive win shares for players with a minimum of 15 games played.

McBride has often been an unsung player on defense. This season, she has turned heads with her defensive versatility, hustle, energy and anticipation.

