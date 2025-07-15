WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2025: Top 5 candidates after week 9 ft. Napheesa Collier

The 2025 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year race has become more tightly contested than ever following the return of defensive stalwarts from national team duties. Most of them have to make up for lost time, but they are pushing for a return to the top 5. For now, the same quintet that made the list last week holds sway.

An ankle injury to Satou Sabally, a former frontrunner, has caused her to continue sliding from her once enviable position. Week 9 kept Kayla McBride at the top, but changes in the next slots have made the DPOY battle even more interesting.

2025 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year rankings after Week 9

#5. A’ja Wilson

The Las Vegas Aces continue to have an uneven campaign on defense, ranking ninth in defensive rating among 13 teams. If not for A’ja Wilson, a two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year winner, the Aces would have been much worse. Wilson leads the WNBA in blocks (3.3 bpg) and is seventh in steals (1.6 spg).

Wilson’s importance is most evident in how the Aces fare when she is off or on the court on defense. With her on the floor, Las Vegas has a 100.3 defensive rating, a figure that spikes to 104.0 without her, per WNBA stats.

Wilson deserves her spot in the top 5 of the latest WNBA Defensive Player of the Year ratings.

#4. Satou Sabally

Satou Sabally did not play last week due to an ankle injury that has forced her to wear a boot. Because the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year race has been closely contested, she drops two spots in the rankings.

The German international’s impact couldn’t be more obvious with how the Phoenix Mercury suffers on defense without her. If she plays, the Mercury has a 94.4 defensive rating, the best in the WNBA. Without her, the figure drops to 99.0 drtg, good for fifth.

#3. Courtney Williams

Courtney Williams has taken the biggest strides in the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year rankings. Outside of the top 5 two weeks ago, she is now firmly entrenched at No. 3.

Among players with at least 20 games and averaging over 25.0 minutes per game, Williams leads the league with a 93.9 defensive rating. The Minnesota Lynx’s top-ranked defense gets its edge from its peskiest and arguably most rugged defender.

#2. Napheesa Collier

The reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year remains in strong contention for a repeat. Last week, Napheesa Collier averaged 2.6 spg and 2.0 bpg, helping the Lynx to a 2-1 record.

Minnesota has multiple defensive stars but Collier is arguably the glue that holds the team together.

#1. Kayla McBride

Kayla McBride stays at No. 1 in the latest WNBA Defensive Player of the Year rankings after holding pole position for the first time last week. The shooting guard backs up her lofty place behind her 0.206 defensive win shares, the best in the league for players with at least 19 games.

McBride’s versatility on defense has also blossomed this season. She can chase guards around the perimeter and tangle with wings. The 5-foot-11 guard often holds up well against the best power forwards despite giving away a significant height advantage.

