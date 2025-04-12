WNBA Draft Invitees: Full list of lottery picks attending ceremony

The 2025 WNBA Draft is set to take place on April 14 at The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City. Hosted at the Brooklyn Academy of Music last term, the Draft returns to Manhattan this year and features some big names. The league announced the list of 16 invitees for the event, which includes some prolific names looking to make it to the WNBA this year.

Paige Bueckers, who led the UConn Huskies to an NCAA championship this season, leads the list of invitees. Other big names in collegiate basketball like Kiki Iriafen, Aneesah Morrow and Hailey Van Lith have been invited, too.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the draft picks live on ESPN. The exclusive coverage of the Draft will begin at 7:30 p.m. but not before the players walk down the iconic Orange Carpet, where they will be greeted by photographers and the media. Viewers online can also follow the live proceedings of the event on the ESPN app.

The eagerly awaited Draft will have teams like the Dallas Wings, Seattle Storm and the Washington Mystics holding the top picks.So, let's have a look at all 16 invitees this season.

WNBA Draft 2025 Invitees

Georgia Amoore

Kentucky Wildcats guard Georgia Amoore will be in attendance at the Draft after she was invited to the event by the WNBA. The former Virginia Tech star is an offensive juggernaut and enters the draft after averaging 19.6 points and 6.2 assists during the 2024-25 NCAA season.

Sarah Ashlee Barker

The first U.S player on the list, Sarah Ashlee Barker, has been an integral part of the Alabama roster after transferring from the Georgia Lady Bulldogs in 2022. A two-way guard, Barker is a huge prospect and enters the draft averaging 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists while maintaining a 51.4% FG.

Paige Bueckers

Projected as the No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft, Paige Bueckers is the biggest name on this list. Fresh off of winning the NCAA Championship, Bueckers is set to join the Dallas Wings, who hold the No. 1 pick in this year's WNBA Draft.

Sonia Citron

A member of the impressive Notre Dame Fighting Irish squad, Sonia Citron, is projected to be a top-three pick in this year's draft.

The guard/forward enters the draft averaging 14.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists. She should be picked by the Washington Mystics, who hold the third and fourth picks in the Draft.

Sania Feagin

After helping the Gamecocks make another Final appearance this season, Sania Feagin enters the Draft as one of the best team players. The forward is capable of providing great support on both ends of the court and averaged an effective 60.1% field goal percentage this year.

Kiki Iriafen

Kiki Iriafen alongside Juju Watkins was responsible for producing one of the most exciting teams in women collegiate basketball this season. The USC Trojans star enters this draft as a top-five pick, and like Citron, should be selected by the Mystics, who hold the third and fourth picks.

Aziaha James

A member of the NC State Wolfpack, Aziaha James will likely be a second-round pick. Many mock drafts have predicted her to be selected by the Golden State Valkyries. She enters the draft after having a memorable year with her team, where she led them to the Sweet 16 and finished as their top scorer.

Dominique Malonga

One of only two invitees who hasn't played a game of collegiate basketball in the US, Dominique Malonga, will be present on draft night after her impressive season with Lyon ASVEL.

She's also the only center invited to the draft this season and is projected to be selected by the Seattle Storm as the second pick.

Aneesah Morrow

Another big name in the draft is LSU Tigers' forward Aneesah Morrow. The Chicago native was one of the most dominant and talented players this season and earned huge plaudits for her two-way game. Averaging 20.1 points and 14.5 rebounds this season, Morrow is expected to be a top 10 pick this term.

Te-Hina Paopao

Like Morrow, Te-Hina Paopao is expected to be a top 10 pick this year, with many expecting her to join the LSU star in Connecticut. After leading the USC Gamecocks to another NCAA Finals, the guard is finally ready to move to the WNBA and should be selected in the first round.

Saniya Rivers

The second NC State Wolfpack alumn on the list, Saniya Rivers would be a huge asset to any team that drafts her. Unlike her teammate Aziaha James, the guard is expected to be a top 10 pick, with her most likely destination being the LA Sparks.

Madison Scott

Ole Miss Rebels star Madison Scott is the only player from her program to be invited to the Draft.

The guard enters the pool of players after averaging 14.5 points and 6.2 rebounds this season. She's expected to be a low ranking pick, with many predicting her to be selected as the 23rd pick.

Shyanne Sellers

The Terapins guard will be present in New York during the 2025 WNBA Draft and is projected to be a top 5 pick.

Sellers has been the Maryland team's star player since Angel Reese's transfer from the program. She's projected to be picked by the Golden State Valkyrie as the fifth overall pick of the draft.

Ajsa Sivka

The second player on the list without a minute of collegiate basketball, Ajsa Sivka is projected to be a top 10 pick in the upcoming draft. The 19-year-old enters the draft after spending the last season with Schio in the Italian league and is highly rated by teams and analysts.

Serena Sundell

Serena Sundell will enter the 2025 WNBA Draft after leading the Kansas City Wildcats to the Sweet 16.

A formidable guard who can play both positions, Sundell would be a great pick for any team. She 's projected to be a second-round pick, with the Chicago Sky being her most realistic destination.

Hailey Van Lith

The final name on the list of invitees, Hailey Van Lith, has been a much-touted prospect for a long time now.

The former Cardinals star won an NCAA championship with Angel Reese at LSU and was a part of the TCU Horned Frogs team this year. Despite her extensive collegiate resume, Van Lith is projected to be a second-round pick in the WNBA draft.

