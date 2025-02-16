  • home icon
  WNBA Expansion: Massive $250 million price tag set to bring back Cleveland Rockers franchise in 2028

WNBA Expansion: Massive $250 million price tag set to bring back Cleveland Rockers franchise in 2028

By Orlando Silva
Modified Feb 16, 2025 21:14 GMT
WNBA Expansion: Massive $250 million price tag set to bring back Cleveland Rockers franchise in 2028 (Image credit: Getty)
WNBA Expansion: Massive $250 million price tag set to bring back Cleveland Rockers franchise in 2028 (Image credit: Getty)

The WNBA will reportedly award the newest franchise team to Cleveland. The Rockers will be back in the competition over two decades after they folded due to a lack of new ownership at the time.

Tom Friend (via Joe Pompliano on X/Twitter) reports that the W received a league-record $250 million expansion fee and will start playing in the competition in three years time. The Rockers brand willl return to the league after they last played in 2003.

The Rockers were one of the eight original teams that were part of the WNBA during the inaugural season in 1997. The team from Cleveland will be the 16th franchise in the league. The Golden State Valkyries who will debut in the upcoming season are the 13th WNBA team, while the Portland and Toronto franchises are set to join the league during the next expansion ahead of the 2026 season.

Edited by Saishyam Srikanth
