WNBA Free Agency: Top 3 landing spots for Chennedy Carter after Chicago Sky didn't make qualifying offer 

Chennedy Carter had an amazing comeback season for the Chicago Sky after not playing in 2023. The Sky took a chance on Carter, who repaid them with a stellar campaign alongside rookie superstar Angel Reese. However, the former No. 4 pick's time in the Windy City seems to be over.

The Sky did not make a qualifying offer to Carter ahead of Monday's deadline, so the talented guard is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Carter is currently playing in China and tearing it up, averaging 31.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.8 steals per game. She's coming off a triple-double performance, putting up 33 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists, with five steals and one block for the Wuhan Shengfan.

With Chennedy Carter's imminent unrestricted free agency, let's look at some of her top landing spots.

Top 3 landing spots for Chennedy Carter

#1 - Golden State Valkyries

Golden State Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase. (Photo: GETTY)

The latest WNBA expansion team needs some star power if they want to compete in their first-ever season. The Golden State Valkyries might not be an attractive destination for stars looking to win a ring, but it's a perfect team for someone like Chennedy Carter.

"Hollywood" is one of the most skilled players in the league and could be the best player on the Valkyries if she signs there. Carter's reported attitude problems may or may not affect a new team depending on the people within the organization, including coach Natalie Nakase.

#2 - Connecticut Sun

Alyssa Thomas might be leaving the Connecticut Sun this offseason. (Photo: GETTY)

The Connecticut Sun are at a crossroads with Alyssa Thomas entering free agency. The Sun also lost coach Stephanie White to the Indiana Fever, so they could immediately start a rebuild.

One player they can sign is Chennedy Carter, who is capable of dropping a triple-double in a game just like Thomas. Carter might not be a household name, but she'll be capable of holding the fort until the team officially rebuilds.

One obstacle preventing Carter from being a household name is her attitude. She had problems in Atlanta and Los Angeles before repairing her image in Chicago. However, the Sky not giving her the qualifying offer poses questions about what happened between both sides.

#3 - Seattle Storm

Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm. (Photo: GETTY)

Just like the Connecticut Sun, the Seattle Storm are at a crossroads after Jewell Loyd's trade request. Loyd asking out of Seattle comes on the heels of the investigation on the Storm's coaching staff, which was accused of bullying and harassment.

If the Storm trade Loyd, they will need to replace her production, and Chennedy Carter possesses all the tools to do it. Carter gets a fresh start, as does the entire organization. It could be a win-win situation for both sides, especially if there are no incidents involving the former No. 4 pick.

