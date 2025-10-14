  • home icon
  WNBA Free Agents: Top 5 players likely to switch squads next season amid expansion & CBA noise

WNBA Free Agents: Top 5 players likely to switch squads next season amid expansion & CBA noise

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Oct 14, 2025 00:05 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Las Vegas Aces v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty

The list of WNBA free agents this offseason is an extensive one, and it comes at a particularly important moment in the league's history. With potentially bigger contracts coming out of the ongoing CBA negotiations, these free agents might be setting themselves up for the biggest payday yet in their WNBA careers.

Some free agents who achieved individual and team accolades may very well leverage their success to get a lucrative offer with another team. Here's a look at five of these competitors.

WNBA free agents: Top 5 players likely to switch squads

A'ja Wilson

2025 WNBA Finals - Game Two - Phoenix Mercury v Las Vegas Aces - Source: Getty
2025 WNBA Finals - Game Two - Phoenix Mercury v Las Vegas Aces - Source: Getty

At first glance, Wilson doesn't look like the type of player who would jump ship, given the massive haul of awards that she bagged in her historic 2025 season. From another point of view, her stacked trophy case this year (which includes MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Finals MVP, and the scoring title) is exactly what any free agent needs to command a huge contract.

Kelsey Mitchell

Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Game Three - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Game Three - Source: Getty

As per Front Office Sports, Kelsey Mitchell was the WNBA's highest-paid player in 2025. To put the entire CBA situation into perspective, Mitchell made $269,244 this year. After eight years with the Indiana Fever and just two playoff appearances, the three-time All-Star could seek to secure a truly lucrative payday elsewhere.

Satou Sabally

2025 WNBA Finals - Game Three - Source: Getty
2025 WNBA Finals - Game Three - Source: Getty

Someone who has made the WNBA Finals is Satou Sabally, who thrived in the positionless basketball espoused by the Phoenix Mercury this year. Sabally, who averaged 16.3 points and 5.9 rebounds this past season, could be targeted by other squads over the next several months.

Nneka Ogwumike

Seattle Storm v Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty
Seattle Storm v Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty

Playing 14 seasons into her WNBA career, Nneka Ogwumike continued to put up impressive numbers and contribute to her team's winning ways. The 35-year-old former WNBA champion would make a great addition for a young ball club (perhaps even an expansion team) that would benefit from veteran presence.

Jonquel Jones

New York Liberty v Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty
New York Liberty v Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty

Some pundits are predicting major changes of some sort in the New York Liberty camp. After the exit of head coach Sandy Brondello, key pieces of the roster could move to other teams sooner or later. Jonquel Jones, who won Finals MVP last year, brings value as a quality big who can space the floor with her shooting.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

