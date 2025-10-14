WNBA Free Agents: Top 5 players likely to switch squads next season amid expansion & CBA noise

The list of WNBA free agents this offseason is an extensive one, and it comes at a particularly important moment in the league's history. With potentially bigger contracts coming out of the ongoing CBA negotiations, these free agents might be setting themselves up for the biggest payday yet in their WNBA careers.

Some free agents who achieved individual and team accolades may very well leverage their success to get a lucrative offer with another team. Here's a look at five of these competitors.

WNBA free agents: Top 5 players likely to switch squads

A'ja Wilson

2025 WNBA Finals - Game Two - Phoenix Mercury v Las Vegas Aces - Source: Getty

At first glance, Wilson doesn't look like the type of player who would jump ship, given the massive haul of awards that she bagged in her historic 2025 season. From another point of view, her stacked trophy case this year (which includes MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Finals MVP, and the scoring title) is exactly what any free agent needs to command a huge contract.

Kelsey Mitchell

Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Game Three - Source: Getty

As per Front Office Sports, Kelsey Mitchell was the WNBA's highest-paid player in 2025. To put the entire CBA situation into perspective, Mitchell made $269,244 this year. After eight years with the Indiana Fever and just two playoff appearances, the three-time All-Star could seek to secure a truly lucrative payday elsewhere.

Satou Sabally

2025 WNBA Finals - Game Three - Source: Getty

Someone who has made the WNBA Finals is Satou Sabally, who thrived in the positionless basketball espoused by the Phoenix Mercury this year. Sabally, who averaged 16.3 points and 5.9 rebounds this past season, could be targeted by other squads over the next several months.

Nneka Ogwumike

Seattle Storm v Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty

Playing 14 seasons into her WNBA career, Nneka Ogwumike continued to put up impressive numbers and contribute to her team's winning ways. The 35-year-old former WNBA champion would make a great addition for a young ball club (perhaps even an expansion team) that would benefit from veteran presence.

Jonquel Jones

New York Liberty v Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty

Some pundits are predicting major changes of some sort in the New York Liberty camp. After the exit of head coach Sandy Brondello, key pieces of the roster could move to other teams sooner or later. Jonquel Jones, who won Finals MVP last year, brings value as a quality big who can space the floor with her shooting.

