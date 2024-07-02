WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Napheesa Collier (Week 7)

The race for the 2024 WNBA MVP continued to get interesting after Week 7, with Napheesa Collier putting on a show. Collier helped the Minnesota Lynx win the 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup over the defending Cup champions New York Liberty.

A'ja Wilson is still the favorite to win the WNBA MVP this season, while Breanna Stewart got her rhythm back despite the Cup Final defeat. Alyssa Thomas' numbers remain down from last season, so her spot on the ladder is in jeopardy with players such as Jewell Loyd playing great.

Kahleah Copper failed to get back into this week's WNBA MVP ladder, while Sabrina Ionescu lasted just one week. Nevertheless, here are the top five players in this week's MVP power rankings.

Trending

WNBA 2024 Most Valuable Player Ladder - Week 7

#5 - Jewell Loyd | Guard | Seattle Storm

Jewell Loyd | Guard | Seattle Storm (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Last Week's Ranking: NR

Games Played (Week 7) - 3 GP (3 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 7) - 30.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 3.3 APG, 2.0 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Average (Season) - 20.2 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG, 1.5 SPG, 0.3 BPG

It's hard to ignore what Jewell Loyd is doing for the Seattle Storm. Loyd barges into the top five of the WNBA MVP ladder rankings this week. She has been unstoppable for the Storm, leading them to a 3-0 record.

Loyd has been on a tear since she got shut down by the Las Vegas Aces less than two weeks ago. The Storm have the fourth-best record in the league (13-6) because of the 30-year-old scoring guard.

#4 - Alyssa Thomas | Forward | Connecticut Sun

Alyssa Thomas | Forward | Connecticut Sun (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: #2

Games Played (Week 7) - 3 GP (2 W, 1 L)

Average (Week 7) - 10.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 7.3 APG, 1.0 SPG 1.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 12.1 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 7.5 APG, 1.6 SPG 0.6 BPG

Alyssa Thomas falls to the fourth spot in the WNBA MVP ladder this week despite leading the Connecticut Sun to a 2-1 record. Thomas might be close to averaging a triple-double, but she's not shooting really well from the field.

Not known for her scoring, Thomas dominates in her own way but it seems like she will need to do more. Her numbers are down from last season wherein she finished runner-up to Breanna Stewart for league MVP.

#3 - Breanna Stewart | Forward | New York Liberty

Breanna Stewart | Forward | New York Liberty (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: #4

Games Played (Week 7) - 1 GP (1 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 7) - 22.0 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 3.0 APG, 2.0 SPG, 1.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 19.8 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 3.9 APG, 2.2 SPG, 1.4 BPG

Breanna Stewart climbed to the third spot of the WNBA ladder despite playing just one regular season game in Week 7. Stewart continues to be a steady presence for the New York Liberty, who owns the best record in the league currently.

The reigning MVP also led the Liberty to the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Final but fell short against the Minnesota Lynx. She had a double-double in the 94-89 loss in the final.

#2 - Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx

Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: #3

Games Played (Week 7) - 2 GP (1 W, 1 L)

Average (Week 7) - 21.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 5.0 APG, 3.0 SPG, 1.5 BPG

Average (Season) - 20.9 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 3.7 APG, 2.3 SPG, 1.4 BPG

Napheesa Collier continues to give A'ja Wilson a run for her money in the WNBA MVP ladder. Collier had another solid week, leading the Minnesota Lynx to a 1-1 record. It was a tough week since they lost to the struggling Dallas Wings.

Nevertheless, Collier led the Lynx to their first-ever WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship. She was named MVP of the tournament, but it should be pointed out that stats from the Cup Final won't count in her season stats.

#1 - A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Last Week's Ranking: #1

Games Played (Week 7) - 2 GP (2 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 7) - 21.0 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 4.0 APG, 2.0 SPG, 1.5 BPG

Average (Season) - 26.9 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.9 SPG, 2.3 BPG

A'ja Wilson remains in the No. 1 spot in the WNBA MVP ladder this week despite having her worst game of the season. Wilson started the week with a vintage 31-point performance in a win over Chicago Sky.

However, Wilson followed it up with just 11 points against the Washington Mystics. It didn't matter since the 27-year-old Las Vegas Aces superstar is still the best player this season. It would likely take a monumental effort to knock her off the top.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback