WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race 2025: A'ja Wilson gaining momentum as Napheesa Collier's return from injury (Week 15)

Reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson continues to gain momentum in possibly winning the award for the fourth time in her career. Napheesa Collier remains the favorite to win, boosting her chances after returning from a seven-game absence on Monday against the Indiana Fever.

Ad

Alyssa Thomas is still a threat to win the award as long as the Phoenix Mercury finishes in the Top 4, while Allisha Gray continues to be steady as a rock for the Atlanta Dream. Kelsey Mitchell is barely hanging on the ladder race amid the Fever's struggles.

Here is the latest WNBA MVP power rankings for Week 15 brought to you by Sportskeeda.

2025 WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race - Week 15

#5. Kelsey Mitchell | Guard | Indiana Fever

Ad

Trending

Kelsey Mitchell | Guard | Indiana Fever (Photo: GETTY)

Week 14 Ranking - No. 2

Games Played (Week 15) - 2 GP (0 W, 2 L)

Average (Week 15) - 26.5 PPG, 0.5 RPG, 3.5 APG, 0.0 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Average (Season) - 20.7 PPG, 1.8 RPG, 3.4 APG, 0.8 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Ad

Kelsey Mitchell has climbed to third in points per game this season after another couple of fantastic performances against the Minnesota Lynx. However, it's hard to ignore that the Indiana Fever lost both of those games despite Mitchell's 26.5 points per game average.

The Fever dropped to eighth in the WNBA standings with a 19-18 record. They have a tough schedule ahead, but it won't be surprising if Mitchell earns a few MVP votes at the end of the season.

Ad

#4. Allisha Gray | Guard | Atlanta Dream

Allisha Gray | Guard | Atlanta Dream (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 14 Ranking - No. 4

Games Played (Week 15) - 3 GP (2 W, 1 L)

Average (Week 15) - 20.7 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.7 SPG, 0.7 BPG

Average (Season) - 18.8 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 3.6 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.4 BPG

Ad

Allisha Gray continues to be an underrated WNBA MVP candidate despite the Atlanta Dream's current position in the standings at second place. Gray bounced back from a poor shooting week in Week 14 and turned it around by averaging 20.7 points per game last week.

There's no denying that Gray will receive MVP votes, but it's hard to see her passing the top three candidates: Napheesa Collier, Alyssa Thomas and A'ja Wilson.

🐂 Aʅʅყ 🌜 @owleealeckza Everyone can't be MVP. So just give it to Allisha Gray & lets move on. My girl has been consistently great all season & missed zero games.

Ad

#3. Alyssa Thomas | Forward | Phoenix Mercury

Alyssa Thomas | Forward | Phoenix Mercury (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 14 Ranking - No. 1

Games Played (Week 15) - 3 GP (2 W, 1 L)

Average (Week 15) - 14.3 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 10.0 APG, 0.7 SPG, 1.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 16.0 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 9.2 APG, 1.6 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Ad

The WNBA MVP race is getting tight when Alyssa Thomas dropped from first to third despite averaging a triple-double in Week 15. Thomas continues to lead the Phoenix Mercury, but the competition just got tighter with A'ja Wilson's current play and Napheesa Collier's return.

Phoenix will likely need to finish above the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA standings if Thomas has any shot of taking home her first MVP award. Nevertheless, it's been an amazing first season with the Mercury, and they can always focus on the championship in the playoffs.

Ad

#2. Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx

Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 14 Ranking - No. 5

Games Played (Week 15) - 1 GP ( 1W, 0 L)

Average (Week 15) - 32.0 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 2.0 APG, 2.0 SPG, 0.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 23.9 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 3.4 APG, 1.8 SPG, 1.6 BPG

Ad

After missing the last seven games with an ankle injury, Napheesa Collier returned to the court on Monday against the Indiana Fever. Collier didn't miss a beat, dropping 32 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals on 11-for-16 shooting from the field.

The Minnesota Lynx superstar is still the betting favorite to win the WNBA MVP since the league doesn't have a threshold for played games, unlike the NBA. Nevertheless, it's going to be a tight race considering how A'ja Wilson has been playing this month.

Ad

Kevin Gray Jr. @KevinGraySports Napheesa Collier came back from a 7-game absence and dropped 32 points and 9 rebounds in her return in a 13-point win and didn’t miss a beat. ​ Phee is the MVP, A’ja Wilson is runner-up.

Ad

#1. A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 14 Ranking - No. 3

Games Played (Week 15) - 4 GP (4 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 15) - 26.3 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.3 SPG, 2.5 BPG

Average (Season) - 23.2 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.6 SPG, 2.2 BPG

Ad

After suffering the worst defeat in franchise history against the Minnesota Lynx on Aug. 2, the Las Vegas Aces have put together 11 straight wins. A'ja Wilson proved that she was the reigning WNBA MVP and is still the best player in the world.

The Aces went from possibly missing the playoffs to potentially grabbing the second seed. Wilson was playing well throughout the season, with her team's lackluster performances early in the campaign affecting her chances of winning a fourth MVP award.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More