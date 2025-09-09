WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race 2025: A'ja Wilson takes top spot over Napheesa Collier (Week 17)

The race for the 2025 WNBA Most Valuable Player has seemingly come down to A'ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier. There is less than a week left before the end of the regular season, which means the remaining games could still affect the final voting.
Collier was the favorite for the majority of the season, leading the Minnesota Lynx to the best record in the league. However, an injury last month opened the door for Wilson, who has completely turned around the Las Vegas Aces' season. The Aces went from a possible rebuild to a sudden contender.
Let's look at the latest WNBA MVP power rankings brought to you by Sportskeeda.
2025 WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race - Week 17
#5. Kelsey Mitchell | Guard | Indiana Fever
- Week 16 Ranking - No. 5
- Games Played (Week 17) - 3 GP (2 W, 1 L)
- Average (Week 17) - 19.7 PPG, 1.3 RPG, 4.3 APG, 1.7 SPG, 0.0 BPG
- Average (Season) - 20.3 PPG, 1.8 RPG, 3.4 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.2 BPG
The Indiana Fever are going to be in the WNBA playoffs for the second straight season. The Fever managed to qualify after a couple of hard-fought wins last week, led by Kelsey Mitchell.
With Caitlin Clark officially out for the season, Mitchell is the number one option for the playoffs. She's having an MVP-level campaign amid the best year of her career.
#4. Allisha Gray | Guard | Atlanta Dream
- Week 16 Ranking - No. 4
- Games Played (Week 16) - 1 GP (1 W, 0 L)
- Average (Week 16) - 15.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 0.0 APG, 0.0 SPG, 0.0 BPG
- Average (Season) - 18.5 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.3 BPG
Just like Kelsey Mitchell, Allisha Gray is having the best season of her career. Gray has been the best player for the Atlanta Dream, ahead of Rhyne Howard, Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner.
The Dream are set to finish with homecourt advantage for the first round of the WNBA playoffs. There's also no denying that Gray will be receiving MVP votes, likely as high as a third-place one at the end of the season.
#3. Alyssa Thomas | Forward | Phoenix Mercury
- Week 16 Ranking - No. 2
- Games Played (Week 17) - 3 GP (2 W, 1 L)
- Average (Week 17) - 16.3 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 9.3 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.0 BPG
- Average (Season) - 15.8 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 9.2 APG, 1.6 SPG, 0.5 BPG
The WNBA MVP race became tighter once Napheesa Collier went down with an ankle injury. Alyssa Thomas had the second-best odds at the time, and it looked like she could give Collier and A'ja Wilson a run for their money.
Thomas' play didn't regress, but the race is now between Collier and Wilson. The former MVP runner-up knows she's more of a team player, so she'll likely settle for a team trophy rather than an individual award.
#2. Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx
- Week 16 Ranking - No. 1
- Games Played (Week 17) - 3 GP ( 2 W, 1 L)
- Average (Week 17) - 16.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 2.5 APG, 0.5 SPG, 0.5 BPG
- Average (Season) - 23.0 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 3.2 APG, 1.6 SPG, 1.6 BPG
For the majority of the season, Napheesa Collier was the favorite to win the WNBA MVP award for the first time in her career. The Minnesota Lynx were also cruising through the regular season, but a sprained ankle in a 52-point blowout win against the Las Vegas Aces opened the door for A'ja Wilson.
Collier returned late last month and didn't miss a step, but her final matchup against Wilson wasn't pretty. She had 12 points compared to Wilson's 31-point performance. The good news for Collier is the Lynx are 3-1 against the Aces this season.
#1. A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces
- Week 16 Ranking - No. 3
- Games Played (Week 17) - 1 GP (1 W, 0 L)
- Average (Week 17) - 34.0 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 1.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, 4.0 BPG
- Average (Season) - 23.4 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.6 SPG, 2.2 BPG
Just when it looked like the Las Vegas Aces were ready to throw in the towel for their season, A'ja Wilson returned to MVP form. Following a 52-point loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Aug. 2, the Aces went on a 14-game winning streak to climb the standings.
The Aces now have a shot at finishing the season in second place, with two games left before the WNBA playoffs. Wilson is now favored to win the MVP, as per Fox Sports, though the final few days could still sway votes depending on performance and team result.