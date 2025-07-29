  • home icon
WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race 2025: Sabrina Ionescu enters the Top 5 (Week 11)

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 29, 2025 12:28 GMT
2025 WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race - Week 11.
2025 WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race - Week 11. (Photo: IMAGN)

This week's WNBA Most Valuable Player ladder race had some movement, with New York Liberty star guard Sabrina Ionescu entering the Top 5. Ionescu has been playing well over the past week and will have to lead the team in the absence of Breanna Stewart due to injury.

Napheesa Collier remains the favorite to win the WNBA MVP, with Alyssa Thomas right on her tail. A'ja Wilson had a down week amid the struggles of the Las Vegas Aces, while Allisha Gray found a way to get her shooting touch back after going cold the past few weeks.

With all that out of the way, let's look at the Week 11 WNBA MVP power rankings brought to you by Sportskeeda.

2025 WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race - Week 11

#5 - Sabrina Ionescu | Guard | New York Liberty

Sabrina Ionescu | Guard | New York Liberty
Sabrina Ionescu | Guard | New York Liberty (Photo: IMAGN)
  • Week 10 Ranking - NR
  • Games Played (Week 11) - 4 GP (2 W, 2 L)
  • Average (Week 11) - 22.3 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 7.0 APG, 1.5 SPG, 0.8 BPG
  • Average (Season) - 19.3 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 5.8 APG, 1.5 SPG, 0.5 BPG
Sabrina Ionescu has been on fire since the season resumed, averaging 22.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists in her last four games. Ionescu needs to be more consistent to stay in the Top 5 of the WNBA power rankings, though she has a chance to remain for the rest of the season.

Ionescu will shoulder more responsibility if Breanna Stewart is kept out due to her leg injury. While Stewart received good news that she avoided a significant injury, the New York Liberty began their four-game road trip with a loss to the Dallas Wings.

#4 - Allisha Gray | Guard | Atlanta Dream

Allisha Gray | Guard | Atlanta Dream
Allisha Gray | Guard | Atlanta Dream (Photo: IMAGN)
  • Week 10 Ranking - No. 4
  • Games Played (Week 11) - 3 GP (2 W, 1 L)
  • Average (Week 11) - 21.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.3 APG, 2.3 SPG, 0.0 BPG
  • Average (Season) - 18.7 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 3.9 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.4 BPG
One of the knocks on Allisha Gray heading into the second half of the season was her shooting. Gray answered her critics by averaging 21.3 points in the Atlanta Dream's first three games since the WNBA All-Star break.

The lefty shot near her season average in those three games, which resulted in two wins over the Phoenix Mercury and Minnesota Lynx. Those are statement wins for the Dream since the Mercury and Lynx are two of the top three teams in the league.

#3 - A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces
A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces (Photo: IMAGN)
  • Week 10 Ranking - No. 2
  • Games Played (Week 11) - 4 GP (2 W, 2 L)
  • Average (Week 11) - 18.3 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.3 APG, 1.8 SPG, 2.5 BPG
  • Average (Season) - 21.6 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 3.4 APG, 1.6 SPG, 2.4 BPG
A'ja Wilson has set a standard for herself that averaging 18.3 points and 8.8 rebounds in four games didn't prevent her from moving down in the WNBA MVP power rankings. Wilson is still the engine that keeps the Las Vegas Aces running, though it's unclear if the franchise has what it takes to finish strong.

The reigning MVP can't do it all by herself, so her teammates need to step up. Chelsea Gray is having a down year, while Jewell Loyd hasn't adapted to coach Becky Hammon's system. Jackie Young is also having a solid season, but the team's struggles have overshadowed everything in Sin City.

#2 - Alyssa Thomas | Forward | Phoenix Mercury

Alyssa Thomas | Forward | Phoenix Mercury
Alyssa Thomas | Forward | Phoenix Mercury (Photo: IMAGN)
  • Week 10 Ranking - No. 3
  • Games Played (Week 11) - 3 GP (1 W, 2 L)
  • Average (Week 11) - 18.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 8.3 APG, 1.7 SPG, 0.3 BPG
  • Average (Season) - 15.7 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 9.4 APG, 1.5 SPG, 0.5 BPG
The Phoenix Mercury had a shaky return from the WNBA All-Star break with just one win in three games in the past week. However, Alyssa Thomas continued her hot streak, averaging a near triple-double of 18.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists.

Thomas can't do it by herself, but she has proven that she's the heart of the Mercury offense. She'll need Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper to regain their confidence after battle injuries this season.

#1 - Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx

Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx
Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx (Photo: IMAGN)
  • Week 10 Ranking - No. 1
  • Games Played (Week 11) - 3 GP (2 W, 1 L)
  • Average (Week 11) - 25.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.3 APG, 2.0 SPG, 2.0 BPG
  • Average (Season) - 23.5 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.8 SPG, 1.6 BPG
Napheesa Collier is still the undoubted number one in the WNBA MVP power rankings this week. The Minnesota Lynx superstar is as consistent as ever, averaging 25.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game this past week.

The Lynx are still having some hiccups along the way, including a loss to the Atlanta Dream. They might need to make a move at the trade deadline to solidify their status as championship favorites. Collier is doing her part, so the Lynx need to do theirs.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

